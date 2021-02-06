Mischief Managed: Why a ‘Harry Potter’ Series About the Marauders Would Work

We solemnly swear that we’re excited for the possibility of an upcoming Harry Potter series on HBO Max! While the series has yet to be confirmed — it’s still in the very early stages of talks — Potterheads everywhere are clamoring with excitement over what may be in store.

The possibilities are endless in regards to the stories any Harry Potter show could follow, but the most fruitful potential plot line may already be embedded within the series itself. Ever since the series’ inception, Harry Potter fans have been living off morsels of the Marauders era, which centers around Harry’s father James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew during their years at Hogwarts in the 1970s.

Each one of those characters proves to be crucial to Harry’s development in the canonical series on both page and screen, yet fans are left to piece together brief mentions of their youthful escapades to construct their own version of a Marauders timeline.

Wands at the ready! Below, why a Marauders prequel would work.

Exploring Hogwarts in a Different Era

With a silhouette that is instantly recognizable among millions, nothing beats the magic of Hogwarts. A Marauders prequel would not only allow for the return to this beloved school but also a further exploration of its vast mysteries intermixed with traditional locations that fans know and love, such as the Great Hall and the Gryffindor common room.

In the ’70s, Hogwarts was one of the only safe havens for British wizards during the First Wizarding War, in part due to Albus Dumbledore’s new position as Headmaster. A prequel series would grant the opportunity for fans to gain a glimpse of the famed character’s early days in the role.

Lily Evans

Without Lily and James’ love story, Harry Potter himself wouldn’t exist! Through a Marauders series, fans would be able to learn more about Harry’s mother prior to her tragic death.

Understanding Snape

To this day, fans still debate Snape’s stature as a hero or villain in the series as it stands. While that answer is subjective to the viewer, a Marauders prequel would offer further insight into his behavior towards Harry as an adult. During his time as a Hogwarts student, Snape was not only bullied by James and the other Marauders, but also permanently lost Lily’s trust after viciously calling her a Mudblood. Although the story wouldn’t necessarily center around Snape and his actions, he still remains an integral part of the Marauders history and a prequel could offer up a significant amount of backstory to this notably complex character.

More Magic!

Upon discovering Lupin’s werewolf identity, the boys take on the grueling task of becoming Animagi in order to be with him during his transformations. Come on, what a cool plot line — they don’t get the names Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot, and Prongs for nothing! Not only is the process of becoming an Animagi very difficult, but the magic displayed by one is visually impressive as well, making for a promising development within the wizarding world for longtime fans.

A Voldemort Harry Never Knew

This type of series would also allow for the exploration of the events of the First Wizarding War, which occurred after Voldemort’s initial rise to power. In fact, it was the threat of Voldemort’s presence in this war that prompted the formation of the Order of the Phoenix (something else that could be explored further).

Fans would even be able to get a glimpse into the events leading up to James and Lily’s death as a result of Peter Pettigrew’s betrayal, something which is only denoted in the series after it happens.

With such a rich world left unexplored, why wouldn’t we be excited about the possibility to dive into it again?