Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) is about to face another family crisis in the Season 4 finale of The Resident, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

But first, AJ and his mother Carol (Summer Selby) reminisce about the day they met, which we see in a flashback. He was back in a state home. “Three foster families gave up on me,” he recalls. “I was angry. I felt worthless, discarded like trash, then you appeared.” But, he admits, “I didn’t trust you…one more rejection was more than I could take.”

Carol promised him she’d make sure no one hurt him again, and she kept that promise, even as he tested her for months, AJ remembers. Though everyone else has left, she never has. “AJ, Mina didn’t want to leave,” Carol argues. (AJ’s girlfriend, played by Shaunette Renée Wilson, returned to Nigeria when her visa was about to expire.)

Watch the video above to see AJ’s response — he’s clearly still hurting over Mina’s departure — and things take an alarming turn for Carol, who’s battling stage 4 cancer.

In the Season 4 finale, “Past, Present, Future,” AJ must turn to Dr. Barrett Cain (Morris Chestnut) for help as his life begins to fall apart. Plus, CEO Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) tries to deal with the moral repercussions of financially saving Chastain. In happier news, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) welcome their baby girl, and Drs. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) and Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) may be able to save multiple lives with a complicated surgery.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox