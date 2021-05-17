‘The Resident’ Renewed for Season 5 at Fox — Will Morris Chestnut Return?

Chastain isn’t closing its doors anytime soon.

In announcing its plans for its 2021-2022 schedule, Fox revealed that The Resident will be returning next year, just one day ahead of its Season 4 finale, in its usual Tuesday time slot of 8/7c. But what we don’t know is the role that Morris Chestnut (who joined as Dr. Barrett Cain in Season 3) will play in Season 5.

Chestnut has joined the cast of Fox’s new series, Our Kind of People, which will be airing Tuesdays after The Resident, in the series regular role of Raymond DuPont. (Yaya DaCosta is leaving Chicago Med after six seasons to also star in the drama.) Does this mean that Cain’s days at Chastain are limited? He has sort of been on the path of redemption this season — though he still has quite a ways to go — but anything could happen in the season finale. For now, as shared during a call with Fox executives, the plan is to have him on both shows, depending on scheduling.

This comes after original series star Shaunette Renée Wilson left after 10 episodes of Season 4. Her character, Dr. Mina Okafor, with her visa about to expire, chose to return to Nigeria.

The Season 4 finale of The Resident will see Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) welcome the arrival of their baby girl after she went into labor at the end of the last episode. Meanwhile, Dr. AJ Austin’s (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) life begins to fall apart and he must turn to Cain for help.

Drs. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) and Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) work together on a complicated surgery that may lead to them saving more than one life. And Chastain’s CEO, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves), tries to deal with the moral repercussions that come with financially saving the hospital.

The Resident, Season 4 Finale, Tuesday, May 18, 8/7c, Fox