‘Evil’ Set to Jump From CBS to Paramount+ for Season 2

CBS drama Evil looks to be relocating to a new home on the network’s streaming service Paramount+.

The supernatural series created by Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight) was renewed for a second season back in October 2019 but has been sitting in limbo ever since the Season 1 finale, which aired in January 2020. However, according to Entertainment Weekly, it appears the new season might finally see the light of day on Paramount+.

While CBS and Paramount+ have yet to comment on the matter, an official announcement is expected at the ViacomCBS Upfronts presentation on Wednesday, May 19. Evil would be the third CBS show to make the migration over to the streamer, along with SEAL Team and Clarice, which Deadline recently reported would be making the transition in their upcoming seasons.

See Also When Will 'Evil' Return for Season 2? 7 Teases as We Wait From the original plan for the premiere to what's next for two relationships, the cast and showrunners revealed what's ahead at PaleyFest LA.

Evil premiered in September 2019 and revolves around a forensic psychologist (Katja Herbers) who teams with a trainee Catholic priest (Mike Colter) and a technology contractor (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate mysterious and potentially supernatural incidents. The show also stars Michael Emerson, Kurt Fuller, Marti Matulis, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, Dalya Knapp, and Christine Lahti.

CBS released a lockdown-inspired trailer for Season 2 during Evil‘s panel at the New York Comic Con in October, which sees the cast creating their own sound effects and narrating potential footage from the show. Co-creator Robert King also teased what’s to come in the second season in terms of new characters and stories.

“This season has like an avenging angel character that is supposedly good, but talks in terms of evil — evil in terms of killing millions of people and so on,” King explained. “There is a character named Abby, who is a version of George (a demon in the series played by Matulis). We have, I would say, five or six new scary things this year.”