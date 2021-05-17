‘Loki’ Sneak Peek: Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston Meet For First Time (VIDEO)

Owen Wilson just wants to talk in a new clip from the upcoming Marvel Studios series Loki, which premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9.

The sneak peek (watch below) first aired at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night and introduces Wilson’s character, Agent Mobius, who works for a mysterious organization known as the Time Variance Authority (TVA). In the clip, Mobius introduces himself to Loki (Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the popular God of Mischief) as the pair ride an elevator.

“I’m taking you someplace to talk,” Mobius tells his new acquaintance. “I don’t like to talk,” replies Loki. “But you do like to lie,” retorts Mobius, “which you just did because we both know you love to talk. Talky, talky.” Well, he’s not wrong!

Mobius is a character taken from the original Marvel comics and created by comic writer and artist Walt Simonson. He first appears in a 1991 issue of Fantastic Four, and, like in the new Loki series, he works for the TVA, a company that has similarities to Doctor Who‘s Time Lords. In the clip, Loki tries to wrap his head around the TVA’s timeline meddling.

“You were created by the timekeepers to protect the sacred timeline?” asks Thor’s half-brother in the video, a fact he finds highly amusing. “Is that funny?” Mobius asks. “The idea that your little club decides the fate of trillions of people across all of existence at the behest of three space lizards… yes, it’s funny, it’s absurd,” Loki states.

Loki picks up immediately after the events of the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, where an alternate version of Loki stole the Tesseract and created a new timeline. He now finds himself called before the TVA, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes. He is given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat.

The six-episode series, written by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron, also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Loki, premieres June 9, Disney+