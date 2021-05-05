Disney+ Moves Up ‘Loki’ Premiere — Watch Tom Hiddleston Announce the New Date (VIDEO)

The God of Mischief will be here sooner than you thought! This is one of those times we’re especially happy to see a bit of manipulation on Loki’s part.

Disney+ has moved up the premiere of its upcoming Marvel series, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular character, by two days to June 9. (It was originally slated to debut on Friday, June 11.) Episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

Hiddleston makes the announcement himself in a new teaser as he interrupts the montage at the beginning. “Hello, it’s me, it’s Tom. Look I’m sorry to interrupt,” he says, explaining, “I’ve noticed that in these long superhero montages, Loki tends to get a bit left out, even though arguably he’s incredibly heroic himself — cunning, charming. I could go on but maybe why don’t I just prove it to you? Wednesdays are the new Fridays.”

Watch the teaser below to see the charming Hiddleston and the premiere date change.

Loki follows the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) shadow following the events of Avengers: Endgame (like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, both of which have already released full seasons). Joining Hiddleston in the cast are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs, with Michael Waldron the head writer.

Loki won’t be the last Marvel series on Disney+. There’s the upcoming Secret Invasion — reportedly following Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury exploring an infiltration of Skrulls on Earth — as well as Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, She-Hulk with Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany, and others.

Loki, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 9, Disney+