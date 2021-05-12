NBC Sets ‘Annie’ As Network’s Next Live Musical Event

This holiday season won’t be a hard-knock life for viewers as NBC sets Annie as its 2021 live musical event.

The beloved classic will take center stage with the help of executive producers Robert Greenblatt and Neil Maron, who have executive produced all of NBC’s live musicals since 2013’s The Sound of Music Live! and most recently Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

“As we look to drive big live audiences for NBC, we could think of no better way than to bring back the network’s holiday musical tradition,” said NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s Entertainment and Content Chairman, Susan Rovner. “And there are no better partners to do this with than the incredible Neil Meron and Bob Greenblatt, who oversaw every live musical during the years he ran NBC.”

“Under their leadership, Annie Live! will bring a fresh perspective to this timeless classic, coupling a dynamic first-class creative team with casting choices that will ensure this is a must-watch event for the whole family,” Rovner added.

Greenblatt was responsible for bringing live musicals back to NBC when he was chairman of the network. “It is a joy to come back to NBC and produce a new live musical, a form I loved bringing back to life with my partners Neil Meron and the late Craig Zadan,” Greenblatt said in a statement. “And we’re thrilled to work with Susan Rovner and her new team because they share our belief in the power of broadcast television to bring families together for events like these.”

No casting or premiere date have been announced yet, but stay tuned as the big event takes shape and rest assured that if you can’t catch Annie Live! while it airs, Peacock subscribers can tune in on the platform to watch it the next day.

Annie Live!, Coming 2021, NBC