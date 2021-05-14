Nigel Lythgoe Bringing ‘So You Think You Can Fight’ to Triller Fight Club

Triller Fight Club is stepping into the reality-competition game as the entertainment platform partners with heavyweight TV producer Nigel Lythgoe for a new series titled So You Think You Can Fight.

The unscripted series, airing as weekly one-hour episodes, pairs celebrity action stars with pro fighters, who must each select an amateur boxer through a global talent search.

The chosen athletes will go through “rigorous mental and physical training” before squaring off against one another in various categories — lightweight, heavyweight, and MMA. The winners will receive a pro bout on a future Triller Fight Club main event.

Lythgoe, the producer behind hit franchises such as American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, will take on the role of “creative partner, visionary and executive producer” at Triller. His responsibility will be to blend the intense competition of world-class boxing with celebrity glitz and glamor and high-octane entertainment.

“Nigel Lythgoe is a giant among giants, and his new role at Triller is a total game-changer for us,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, co-owner of Triller Fight Club’s parent company TrillerNet. “Nigel has changed the face of competition-based television around the world, and there is no one better to help us bring the excitement of Triller Fight Club to our global audiences.”

Triller Fight Club has already put on two highly-viewed events, starting with the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight in November 2020 and, more recently, the controversial Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul bout. The most recent show featured several celebrity appearances and musical performances from the likes of Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Doja Cat, The Black Keys, and more. Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson and TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio provided guest commentary.

“Boxing and dancing share the same movements and the same rhythm, and who better to take Fight Club to the next level than the person who brought the world American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance,” said Snoop Dogg, who is a partner in Triller Fight Club.

Speaking on his new endeavor, Lythgoe stated that Triller “truly have their finger on the pulse of where live even entertainment is headed.” He added: “As a lifelong fan of music and boxing, I am thrilled to be getting into the ring with Ryan, Snoop, and the whole Triller team to join their disruptive and innovative journey. Everyone is fighting for something in this world, and I’m excited to tell the many fascinating stories behind the raised gloves.”

The show is expected to launch later this year on Triller’s new live streaming platform Triller Verzuz TV.