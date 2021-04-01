‘The Voice’: Snoop Dogg to Serve as Mega Mentor for Season 20 (VIDEO)

The Voice is turning to multi-platinum performer Snoop Dogg to serve as Season 20’s Mega Mentor. The weed-smoking icon, who’s also an actor and philanthropist, will work side by side with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Nick Jonas following the Battle Rounds.

Snoop will help the remaining artists prepare for the Knockouts, making his first appearance in the Mega Mentor role on Monday, April 19. He’ll be able to draw on his own unique experiences of navigating the music industry as a rapper, producer, and performer to help the hopefuls achieve their dreams.

As viewers of the long-running competition know, the Knockout Rounds consist of pairs of singers, each performing a song of their choosing. The coaches then determine select one person from each pair to move forward. Each coach can use one steal during the Knockouts, which allows them to pull discarded competitors from other teams onto their own.

The four artists who were saved during the Battle Rounds will compete in the Four-Way Knockout, receiving special guidance from Snoop Dogg and their coaches. Only one person will walk away from the Four-Way Knockout, and it’s up to America’s vote. Host Carson Daly will unveil the winner during the first Live Show of the season.

In anticipation of his upcoming appearance, Snoop Dog posted a fun video reveal on his social media pages, assuring that despite being announced on April 1, this news is “no joke.” Check it out above, and don’t miss Snoop Dogg as Mega Mentor on The Voice beginning later this month.

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC