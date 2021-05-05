Adrien Brody Joins ‘Succession’ for Season 3 at HBO

The cast for Succession‘s third season continues to grow at HBO as Adrien Brody reportedly joins the fray.

Just days after it was revealed Alexander Skarsgård would play a recurring guest role, the financial family drama is adding to its ranks. Brody will portray a character named Josh Aaronson.

See Also Alexander Skarsgård Joins HBO's 'Succession' in a Recurring Season 3 Role The actor will play a tech founder and CEO who is joining the fray amid a Roy family civil war.

According to Variety, Josh is a billionaire activist and investor who will play an integral role amid the uncertain battle regarding the ownership of Waystar Royco. Season 3 will essentially pick up where Season 2 left off after Kendall (Jeremy Strong) ambushed his father Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and the rest of the family.

Season 3 puts the Roys in a precarious position as they scramble to secure familial, political, and financial alliances as tensions rise during a bitter corporate battle that could turn into a full-blown family civil war. Production for Season 3 began later last year, according to Strong, who referenced the series during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

Along with Skarsgård, Strong, and Cox, Brody joins returning series regular stars Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck among others. Hope Davis is also part of Season 3 as she was previously cast to play Sandy Furness’s daughter. Justine Lupe, David Rasche, and Fisher Stevens were also previously upped from recurring to series regular stars for Season 3.

Stay tune for any additional news regarding Succession as we await Season 3’s arrival.

Succession, Season 3, TBA, HBO