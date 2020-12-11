'Succession' Promotes Recurring Stars to Series Regulars for Season 3

HBO's riveting drama Succession is going all in on its supporting cast, with three recurring stars upped to series regulars for Season 3.

Fans will see more of Justine Lupe, David Rasche, and Fisher Stevens moving forward. Two of these stars have recurred on the series since its Season 1 debut in 2018.

Lupe portrays Willa, girlfriend to eldest Roy sibling Connor (Alan Ruck); Rasche portrays Waystar RoyCo's chief financial officer Karl; and Stevens has played senior communications executive Hugo since Season 2. The additions were first reported by Deadline and later confirmed by Lupe on social media.

Season 3 of the New York City-based series is currently underway after star Jeremy Strong teased in October that he and the cast would be on set within the next few weeks. Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession follows the inner workings of the Roy family, who helm a media conglomerate called Waystar RoyCo.

Season 2, which aired in 2019, ended with Kendall (Strong) flipping on his family and father Logan Roy (Brian Cox) putting the company in a precarious position. The Emmys darling has yet to set a return date.

