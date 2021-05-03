Alexander Skarsgård Joins HBO’s ‘Succession’ in a Recurring Season 3 Role

Succession‘s Season 3 cast is growing as Alexander Skarsgård joins the mix for HBO’s family drama.

The Big Little Lies alum will appear in a recurring guest star capacity, joining the action as Lukas Matsson who is described as a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO. Production on Season 3 is currently underway and began later last year.

Skarsgård will be part of the mix as a family civil war ensues. The tensions brewing between the Roys was teased at the end of Season 2. For those who might need reminding, Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) betrayed the family, potentially devastating issues within their Waystar Royco conglomerate.

Season 3 will follow the family’s scramble to secure political and financial power as tensions rise to extreme heights, threatening to turn their family against one another forever. Skarsgård joins Strong, Cox, and other series regulars Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck.

The series is created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong who executive produces the Emmy-winning series with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin, Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Ferrell.

Stay tuned for additional details on Succession‘s long-awaited third season and catch up on the first two seasons with HBO Max.

Succession, Season 3, TBA, HBO