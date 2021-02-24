Hope Davis Joins ‘Succession’ for Season 3 as Sandy Furness’ Daughter

TheSuccession cast is growing as Hope Davis steps into the role of Sandi Furness for Season 3.

The actress will play the daughter of longtime Roy family rival, Sandy Furness (Larry Price), according to Deadline.

See Also 'Succession' Promotes Recurring Stars to Series Regulars for Season 3 Justine Lupe, David Rasche, and Fisher Stevens are back again as the Waystar RoyCo's wheeling and dealing continues.

The series, which is currently in production, will reportedly take a deeper dive into the Furness family in Season 3, with Davis stepping in on a recurring basis. She shows up with tensions at an all-time high as division within the Roy family ranks continues.

After patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) was blindsided by son Kendall (Jeremy Strong), the powerful dynasty is in a precarious position. As familial, political, and financial ties are tested, will a corporate fight ensue?

Davis’ most recent TV roles include parts in Your Honor, Love Life, Strange Angel, and For the People. She previously appeared in HBO’s other dramas In Treatment andThe Newsroom.

Succession, Season 3, TBA, HBO