New Network for ‘Kids,’ ‘Sons of Sam’ on Netflix, ‘Million’ Gets Real, ‘Crank Yankers’

Last seen on ABC, Kids Say the Darndest Things moves to CBS, with Tiffany Haddish still mixing it up with the young ones. Netflix reopens the infamous Son of Sam murder case in a four-part docuseries. The sudsy A Million Little Things reacts to real-world events in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

The big kid known as comedian Tiffany Haddish is back in business with scene-stealing small fry as the comedy-variety series moves from ABC (where the revival aired for one season) to the franchise’s original home base of CBS, where a pre-scandal Bill Cosby held court from 1998 to 2000. In one bit, the kids flip out when one of Tiffany’s wigs begins communicating with them. In a less promising cross-promotional stunt, she takes the tykes to the set of The Price Is Right, where host Drew Carey leads them through some pricing games. Where next, Survivor island?

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

The notorious serial killer dubbed “Son of Sam” is no stranger to the true-crime genre, but this four-part docuseries digs deeper to question whether David Berkowitz acted alone in his late ’70s murder spree. The focus of Sons of Sam is on journalist Maury Terry (author of Ultimate Evil), who spent decades investigating connections to deadly cults and other possible accomplices, a rabbit hole from which there was no easy exit.

A Million Little Things

The Boston buddies put their myriad personal issues aside when news of the George Floyd murder seeps into their dinner party, spurring action as they participate in a Black Lives Matter march. All but Rome (Romany Malco), who stays behind to bond with his widowed dad (Lou Beatty Jr.) over being a Black man in America. Another form of trauma surfaces when Gary’s (James Roday Rodriguez) battle-scarred girlfriend Darcy (Floriana Lima) connects with his dad (Paul Rodriguez) over his experiences in the Vietnam War.

The Handmaid's Tale

Having barely survived their harrowing escape, June (Elisabeth Moss) and Janine (Madeline Brewer) hitch a ride to the war zone of Chicago in a most unusual train car. What’s awaiting them at the end of their tumultuous journey? Nothing pleasant, you can bet. On the other side of the Canadian border, Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) plots to leverage her miracle pregnancy against Fred (Joseph Fiennes) by manipulating their former servant, Rita (Amanda Brugel). What makes her think they’re still on friendly terms?

Crank Yankers

The irreverent prank-calling puppet show earned a bit of respect last year when guest performer Wanda Sykes was nominated for outstanding voice-over performance. The show returns for a sixth season with executive producer Jimmy Kimmel joined by Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy and comedian Iliza Shlesinger to make life interesting for fools who don’t know better than to screen their calls.

