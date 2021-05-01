‘Heels’: Stephen Amell Hits the Ring in First Look at New Starz Series (VIDEO)

Arrow‘s Stephen Amell is making his big TV return in a first look at Starz’s upcoming series Heels.

The drama set in the world of independent professional wrestling is slated to premiere Sunday, August 15 across all Starz platforms. Along with announcing the show’s premiere date and unveiling new key art, Starz is also giving viewers a peek at the action with an exciting trailer.

Written and created by Michael Waldron (Loki), he serves as executive producer with showrunner Mike O’Malley (Shameless), director Peter Segal (Shameless), Julie York (Hell or High Water), Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. Heels tells the story of Jack Spade (Amell) and his younger brother Ace (Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig).

As part of a close-knit Georgia community, the brothers and rivals will fight over their late father’s legacy which comes in the form of a family-owned wrestling promotion. In the ring, one person has to play the good guy while another is their nemesis, the heel. When it comes to the real world, those roles can be difficult to leave behind.

In the trailer, viewers get a taste of the tension between Jack and Ace as they chase after their own dreams. Joining Amell and Ludwig in the series are Alison Luff as Jack’s wife Staci, Mary McCormack as Jack’s business partner Willie Day, Kelli Berglund as Ace’s love interest Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison as Apocalypse, and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock.

Get a peek at the ring action in the trailer, below, and don’t miss Heels when it debuts on Starz this summer.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Heels, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 15, 9/8c, Starz