Taika Waititi to Play Blackbeard in HBO Max’s ‘Our Flag Means Death’

Taika Waititi knows a thing or two about gold as an Oscar-winning writer, which could be helpful as the acclaimed director steps into a new role as the famed Blackbeard in HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death.

Loosley based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (previously cast star Rhys Darby), Our Flag Means Death follows the pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to take up with pirates. While Waititi will play one of history’s most feared figures, it’s sure to bring laughter since the series is billed as a comedy.

Along with starring as Blackbeard, Waititi is set to executive produce the series and will direct the pilot episode. Our Flag Means Death is also executive produced by showrunner David Jenkins, Garret Basch, and Dan Halsted.

“Our Blackbeard is a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul, and quite possibly insane. Only one man could play this role, and that is the great Taika Waititi,” Jenkins said in a statement released to the press. “We’re thrilled beyond measure he’s decided to don the beard.”

This is just one of many TV projects Waititi currently has in the works along with helming the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder which he’s directing. Along with executive producing FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, Waititi is also a writer and executive producer on the network’s upcoming series Reservation Dogs. He’s also collaborating on a horror-comedy, The Auteur, with Jude Law at Showtime.

Waititi won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2020 following the release of his film Jojo Rabit which he directed, wrote, and starred in.

Our Flag Means Death, TBA, HBO Max