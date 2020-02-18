Taika Waititi & Jude Law Team-Up for Showtime Horror-Comedy 'The Auteur'

Showtime is getting to work on its latest project, a star-studded collaboration titled The Auteur.

The newly announced horror-comedy will co-written by Oscar winner Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows) and Peter Warren (Ghost Team), and will star acclaimed actor Jude Law (The New Pope, The Young Pope). Multiple scripts have been ordered for the half-hour series, which will also be directed by Waititi.

The Auteur is being produced by Showtime and Legendary with Endeavor Content serving as the studio. The show is based on the graphic novel by Rick Spears, James Callahan, and Luigi Anderson.

The series focuses on a film producer who is desperate to make a great horror film following a major flop at the box office and accidentally traps his production on a backlot with a serial killer. The Auteur is described as a "gonzo horror-comedy, a twisted romance and a glamorous, high wire act of biting satire."

"The Auteur unites the wildly imaginative filmmaker Taika Waititi and the barbed wit of Peter Warren with the undeniable Jude Law in a bloody love letter to the movies that will make you simultaneously die laughing and want to run for your life," Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programminmg, Showtime Networks Inc. said in a statement.

The project is being executive produced by Waititi, Warren, Law, Eric Gitter, Rick Spears, James Callahan, and Dan Halstead. Waititi is fresh off of the Oscar win for Best Adapted Screenplay for his film JoJo Rabbit, which also earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Editing.

Law received an Oscar nomination among others for his performances in Cold Mountain and The Talented Mr. Ripley. Among his film credits are Artificial Intelligence: AI, Captain Marvel, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Sherlock Holmes, The Aviator, Road to Perdition, Alfie, Closer, and more.