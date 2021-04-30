Toni Collette to Star in HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase’ With Colin Firth

Toni Collette is heading to HBO Max’s limited series The Staircase to star opposite the previously-announced Colin Firth.

The eight-episode crime drama based on the docuseries of the same name follows the case of novelist Michael Peterson (portrayed by Firth) who was accused of murdering his wife in 2001. Collette is set to portray Michael’s wife, Kathleen, in the project, according to Variety.

At the time of her death, Peterson claimed the cause was due to a fall down the stairs at their home, but police suspected Michael had bludgeoned Kathleen and staged the crime scene to appear like an accident. Firth was cast in the project when it was announced publicly in March.

The series is written and executive produced by showrunners Antonio Campos (The Devil All the Time) and Maggie Cohn (American Crime Story). Campos is also set to direct six of the eight episodes from the season.

Collette is best known on TV for her work in the Showtime series United States of Tara for which she won an Emmy and Golden Globe Award. Her other TV work includes roles in Netflix’s Unbelievable, the upcoming series Pieces of Her, Wanderlust, and Devil’s Playground.

Among some of her acclaimed film work are roles in movies such as The Sixth Sense, Knives Out, Hereditary, Little Miss Sunshine, and About a Boy. Stay tuned for additional casting and other news about The Staircase as the series continues to take shape.