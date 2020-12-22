FX Orders New Comedy 'Reservation Dogs' From Taika Waititi

FX is teaming up with What We Do in the Shadows collaborator Taika Waititi once again, this time for Reservation Dogs.

The half-hour comedy from Sterlin Harjo and Waititi, who serve as writers and executive producers, follows four Native teens living in rural Oklahoma where they spend time committing crimes as well as fighting them. Among this cast of characters are D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear, Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan, Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack, and Lane Factor as Cheese.

"Sterlin Harjo draws deeply on his experiences as a Native Oklahoman to make Reservation Dogs a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage and misadventures," said FX's President of Original Programming, Nick Grad, in a statement.

Season 1 is slated for eight episodes at the network with production set to pick up in 2021. The pilot, written by Harjo and Waititi, was filmed in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, prior to the series pickup. Joining Harjo and Waititi on the project is executive producer Garrett Basch.

The pilot also features a bevy of guest stars including Tamara Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Macon Blair, Kirk Fox, Matty Cardarople, Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike, and Funny Bone.

"As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities – mine in Oklahoma and Taika's in Aotearoa," added Harjo in a statement to the press. "We're thrilled by the opportunity to tell the Reservation Dogs' story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX."

Stay tuned for additional details as production picks up in the new year.

Reservation Dogs, TBA, FX