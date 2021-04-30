‘Naomi’: Get Your First Look at The CW’s Latest DC Comics Heroine (PHOTO)

The CW is staying true to the source material! The network responsible for many comic book-based dramas (Hello, Arrowverse!) is adding one more to its lineup.

The network’s upcoming pilot, Naomi, which was greenlit earlier this year, is inspired by the DC comics series of the same name. The comics first came to fruition in 2019 with writers Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker, and artist Jamal Campbell. For the series, expect to meet Naomi McDuffie (played by Power‘s Kaci Walfall) a teen from a small northwestern hometown who journeys into the multiverse after a local supernatural event causes her to begin searching for answers from her past.

Naomi’s research may draw connections to some of our favorite DC heroes — yes, really — but does that mean more crossovers are in our viewing future? We certainly wouldn’t object to cameos from The CW’s other heroic stars like Tyler Hoechlin‘s Superman or Grant Gustin‘s The Flash. Here’s to hoping!

In the meantime, check out this first look image from The CW of Walfall in character as the titular Naomi, below.

The promo art above mirrors the comic’s initial cover, which seems hopeful for a true adaptation of Naomi’s story. And with executive producers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (Arrow) at the helm, we’re certainly not worried.

Naomi, The CW, TBA