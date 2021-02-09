The CW Orders ‘Naomi’ & 2 More Pilots, Plus ‘The 4400’ Reboot to Series

The CW is really planning its 2021-22 season.

Less than a week after renewing 12 of its current series for next year, the network announced it is moving forward with three pilots — Naomi, The Powerpuff Girls, and an Untitled Urman/Rothrock/Weir Project — and has ordered The 4400 straight to series.

The 4400, based on the original 2004 drama, is about the 4400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years — and are all returned without aging or the memory of what happened. While the government looks for answers, those who are back “must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few…upgrades and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason,” the logline teases. Ariana Jackson will write and executive produce with Anna Fricke and Laura Terry.

In Naomi, the titular character goes from a small northwestern town after a supernatural event shakes it to its core to the heights of the multiverse as she looks for answers. “What she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes,” according to the logline. Based on DC characters, Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship serve as writers and executive producers. Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes are also EPs.

The Powerpuff Girls follows the pint-sized superheroes as “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting,” according to the CW. But when the world needs them again, will they reunite? Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and Craig McCracken’s characters, the pilot will be executive produced by writers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden.Erika Kennair is a producer.

Writers and executive producers Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir, along with EPs Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein, are behind an untitled dramedy following two millennial nuns (one a devout true believer, the other a new arrival who hasn’t taken her final vows) who start as strangers and become sisters as they seek to understand their own faith and place in the Catholic church.