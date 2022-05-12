The CW Cancels ‘Charmed,’ ‘Dynasty’ & 4 More

It’s a sad news day for fans of the CW shows.

The network has canceled Charmed (after four seasons), Dynasty (after five seasons), In the Dark (after its fourth season, premiering on June 6), Roswell, New Mexico (after four seasons, also premiering on June 6), 4400 (after its first season), and Naomi (after its first season). This news comes after DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman were canceled, after Seasons 7 and 3, respectively, at the end of April. (News of both cancellations came via executive producers’ statements on social media.)

The CW has yet to announce if Legacies (in its fourth season) or DC’s Stargirl (returning for a third season) will be renewed or canceled. The same is true of Tom Swift, the Nancy Drew spinoff that was introduced in Season 2; its first episode will air on Tuesday, May 31.

Meanwhile, the CW has renewed All American (for Season 5), All American: Homecoming (for Season 2), The Flash (for Season 9), Kung Fu (for Season 3), Nancy Drew (for Season 4), Riverdale (for Season 7), Superman & Lois (for Season 3), and Walker (for Season 3) for the 2022-2023 season. Alternative series Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion, and World’s Funniest Animals will also all be back.

This news comes on the same day that CBS has announced multiple cancellations (including Magnum P.I. after four seasons), as well as NBC (including Mr. Mayor and Kenan after two).