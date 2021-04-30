The CW Pulls ‘Bulletproof’ From Streaming Amid Noel Clarke Misconduct Allegations

Bulletproof has been pulled from The CW’s streaming services following misconduct allegations against co-lead Noel Clarke.

The British drama which has aired on the network for three seasons follows undercover cops Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) as they pursue criminals. The most recent third season of the series originally commissioned by Sky in the U.K., brought them to South Africa.

The actor has been accused of inappropriate behavior by 20 women who claim to have worked with Clarke in a professional capacity. The report made by The Guardian, alleges Clarke groped, harassed, and bullied these women.

Since the accusations came to light, The CW has removed the show from its free streaming platform The CW Seed. Among the allegations against Clarke, which range from as far back as 2004 to as recently as 2019, are the sharing and taking of sexually explicit videos and photos.

Season 4 of Bulletproof is reportedly on hold as work remains halted following the bombshell allegations. In a statement released by Clarke to The Guardian, the actor said, “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise,” his statement continued. “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

Through his lawyers, Clarke denied any validity to the allegations except for one in which he admitted he’d made inappropriate comments about one woman to whom he later apologized. Clarke is best known for his roles in Doctor Who, Star Trek: Into Darkness, and Chasing Shadows.