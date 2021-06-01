‘Bulletproof’ Star Noel Clarke Allegations Forces BAFTA to ‘Pause’ Some Awards

BAFTA is doing away with its special prizes at this year’s television awards taking place June 6 following the Noel Clarke controversy.

In April, BAFTA gave The CW’s Bulletproof star Clarke an Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award, despite being presented with several allegations of sexual misconduct.

However, the organization later suspended the former Doctor Who star’s award after The Guardian published an expose in which 20 women who had worked with the actor shared stories of his alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on set.

Clarke released a statement apologizing if his “actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realize,” but vehemently denied any “sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.”

See Also 'Bulletproof' Canceled Following Noel Clarke Sexual Misconduct Allegations Plans for a fourth season of The CW buddy cop drama have been dropped.

The independent arts charity has now “temporarily paused” the Fellowship prize and Special Award ahead of this Sunday’s BAFTA TV Awards while it reviews procedures. Last year, Luther star Idris Elba was presented the Special Award in recognition of his exceptional career and his commitment to championing diversity and new talent in the industry.

“We have recently announced that we are conducting a review of the processes governing awards that are in the gift of the academy, so we have temporarily paused the Special Awards and Fellowships and they will not feature in this Sunday’s ceremony,” said a BAFTA spokesperson.

The BAFTA TV Awards ceremony takes place this Sunday, June 6, and will be a hybrid event, with some nominees appearing in person and others joining via video link. Clarke’s former Doctor Who co-star Billie Piper will be one of the actors in attendance, alongside I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel, Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer, and Normal People‘s Paul Mescal. The show will be hosted by British actor-comedian Richard Ayoade.

Other nominees invited to the in-person event include those from the categories for leading actor, leading actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, entertainment performance, male performance in a comedy, female performance in a comedy, and the Virgin Media must-see moment. All other nominees will appear digitally.