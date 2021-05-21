‘Bulletproof’ Canceled Following Noel Clarke Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The CW’s Bulletproof has been canceled by its British makers Sky following sexual misconduct allegations against the show’s creator and star Noel Clarke.

Filming had already been suspended on the fourth season following the explosive expose published by The Guardian last month after 20 women who had worked with Clarke shared stories of the actor’s alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on set. Clarke has vehemently died any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

The CW pulled Bulletproof from its streaming services just a day after the allegations came to light on April 30. Meanwhile, Sky continued to explore ways of continuing the British drama, including potentially recasting Clarke’s character Aaron Bishop. However, a Sky spokesperson has now confirmed that the broadcaster “…will not be proceeding with any further series of Bulletproof.”

According to Variety, Sky’s decision was made based on findings from an internal investigation into the series from producers Vertigo Films. The British production company continues to investigate, alongside All3Media, the company that backed Clarke’s Unstoppable Film and Television. Last month, All3Media suspended Clarke and his business partner Jason Maza while a probe into Unstoppable is ongoing.

The buddy cop drama debuted on Sky One in 2018 and was later picked up by The CW. It revolves around National Crime Agency detectives Bishop (Clarke) and Ronnie Pike Jr. (Ashley Walters, who co-created the series) as they investigate some of the U.K.’s most dangerous criminals, including traffickers, drug dealers and armed robbers. An eight-episode fourth season was picked up in January.