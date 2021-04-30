‘Entourage’ Creator Thinks HBO Max Is Hiding Series Due to ‘PC Culture’

The creator of HBO’s dramedy Entourage, Doug Ellin, feels like the show isn’t getting the treatment it deserves on the streaming service, HBO Max.

To Ellin, his show was “hiding in architectural wish-fulfillment shows, which is weird,” he told Yahoo Entertainment. “We were nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe almost every single year, so to not put us in front and to put other shows in the ‘must-see comedy’ list, I thought, was pretty bizarre.”

It is on the Must-See Comedy list, though not near the top. He credits fans downloading the show again for the “change.”

“I resent it tremendously because I don’t think Entourage was this vulgar boy-fest that people like to paint it as now,” he added, noting that The New York Times called it “the smartest show on television” when they came out. “Then [came] this wave of righteous PC culture.”

Ellin then points out that no one says anything against The Sopranos for depicting murder, while to him, Entourage “was a pretty accurate portrayal of how people spoke in an office at the time in Hollywood.” That being said, he added, “If we did reboot the show, it’s not that I would make it any more PC but I would write it to my abilities the best of what is the reality of the world now.”

Entourage, which aired eight seasons from 2004 to 2011, won six Emmys and one Golden Globe and was nominated for an additional 20 Emmys and 13 Golden Globes. It followed an A-list movie actor and his friends from New York navigating careers in Los Angeles.