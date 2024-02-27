Eddie Driscoll, ‘Entourage’ and ‘Mad Men’ Actor, Dies at 60

Veteran character actor Eddie Driscoll, who appeared on shows such as Entourage, Mad Men, Sex and the City, and This Is Us, has died. He was 60.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the passing was confirmed by actor Jimmy Palumbo, who said Driscoll died from a saddle pulmonary embolism after suffering from stomach cancer for several months.

Born on September 26, 1963, in New York, Driscoll studied acting at the University of Miami and enrolled in an apprenticeship program at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre in North Palm Beach, Florida.

He would go on to appear in several projects with Reynolds, including the 1989 films Physical Evidence and Breaking In and the 1990s television shows B.L. Stryker and Evening Shade.

Driscoll appeared in bit parts in countless hit TV programs over the years, including Days of Our Lives, The King of Queens, 24, Heroes, CSI: Miami and CSI: NY, Desperate Housewives, Mad Men, Entourage, Sex and the City, and, most recently, This Is Us. He also had a recurring role as Randall Croft in the TNT sci-fi series The Last Ship.

In addition to his TV work, Driscoll also featured in the movies Lansky (1999), Boat Trip (2002), Pavement (2002), Cellular (2004), and Blast (2004).

He also had a career in the theatre, most notably portraying loan shark Angelo ‘Gyp’ DeCarlo in Jersey Boys during its West Coast tour.

According to THR, the actor was a host at the now-closed karaoke bar Dimples in Burbank for more than 20 years and at the Fox Fire Room in Valley Village. Fox Fire hosted a celebration of his life in January.

He is survived by his brother, Danny.