Jon Taffer Faces COVID Business Challenges When ‘Bar Rescue’ Returns (VIDEO)

Viewers have seen Jon Taffer take on failing businesses and unruly bar owners throughout Bar Rescue‘s run (the show will reach its milestone 200th episode this June), but he’s never faced a challenge like the one he’s tackling in Season 8 of the fan-favorite series.

In an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming premiere, the expert is setting his sights on Las Vegas as he addresses the bar and restaurant industry’s dire need for support amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Look, I’ve met terrible owners, unruly staffs, out of control financing, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” Taffer remarks in the first look above.

With thousands of bars closing around the country due to the pandemic, Taffer’s goal of helping turn around struggling businesses is going to look a little different than it has in past seasons. “America is built on small businesses and I want to fight to keep as many bars open as I possibly can,” he says.

First up on his list? Paradise Cantina, a bar purchased by Rob Pellegrino in 2018 with plenty of promise for success before the business was put on hold for safety reasons. In 2019 alone, Paradise Cantina took in $1.2 million in profits, according to Pellegrino, and was gearing up for another promising year in 2020.

Now, he’s turning to Taffer for a chance at salvation as the business struggles to stay afloat, but will the burden be too big? Only time will tell, but get an early preview of what’s to come above.

Bar Rescue, Season 8 Premiere, Sunday, May 2, 10/9c, Paramount Network