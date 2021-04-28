“It’s time for some new adventures,” Gordon Ramsay declares in TV Insider’s exclusive trailer for Uncharted Season 3.

The chef is back to pursue culinary excellence around the world on Monday, May 31, at 9/8c (before Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted moves to its usual Sunday nights, at 9/8c, on June 6). This season, he’ll be heading to Portugal, Croatia, Mexico, Texas, Maine, Puerto Rico, Iceland, the Smoky Mountains, Finland, and Michigan to check out global cuisines and prepare a final big cookout featuring a recipe that represents each culture and a local food legend at his side.

“This is going to be a journey and a half,” he says at one point in the trailer and later marvels at “the things I do for food.”

Watch the video above to see some of his adventures and the ingredients he’ll be picking up along the way.

“During these unprecedented times, Uncharted provides an exciting escape to explore the world safely from home, and inspiration to try new flavors and cooking techniques from the food experts I meet along my journey,” Ramsay said in a statement when the Season 3 premiere date was announced. “The world is a massive place, full of diversity and history, and we’re just starting to dig into the boldest flavors the planet has to offer.”

In Season 3, viewers will see Ramsay herd cattle on horseback with the help of a helicopter and hunt for venomous rattlesnake in Texas. In Portugal, he’ll face pounding waves for fresh barnacles that cling to the coastline. In Maine, he’ll try to keep up with lobster fisherwomen off the coast. He’ll freedive for local mollusks in Croatia and rappel down a waterfall and kayak through rapids in the Smoky Mountains.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, May 31, 9/8c, National Geographic; Time Period Premiere, Sunday, June 6, 9/8c