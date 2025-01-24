Jon Taffer attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV's: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

What do you do when your bar is a wreck? What do you do when you’re drowning in debt? What do you do when your staff is a mess? You call Jon Taffer at Bar Rescue. It’s far from closing time for Paramount Network’s hit series as the show has been renewed for a milestone Season 10. Before then, fans have a chance to see more new episodes from Season 9 starting on February 23.

“One of the best parts of my job is hugging bar owners at the end of each episode and seeing them embrace a fresh start for their business—and their lives,” said Taffer in a statement to TV Insider, coming off the renewal announcement. .

He continued, “For over a decade, we’ve empowered bar owners, employees, and their communities to rediscover their potential. This milestone reflects the dedication, passion, and resilience of everyone involved. I am profoundly grateful to Paramount Network for being an unwavering partner in this journey and for giving us the platform to continue transforming struggling businesses into inspiring success stories.”

With over four decades of experience, Taffer is a seasoned expert in transforming struggling hospitality establishments. Known for his tough-love approach, the successful businessmen ventures across the country to rescue bars and restaurants on the verge of closure, delivering dramatic transformations, high-stakes decisions, and inspiring turnarounds. Along the way, he takes on raw emotions, intense confrontations, and fresh challenges across diverse cities, all with the goal of saving local businesses.

As seen in the exclusive clip above, there will be no short of blowups, breakdowns and heartwarming success stories to come later this season. Through the teaser, which is accompanied by a catchy jingle, Taffer looks to have his work cut out for him. One emotional owner opens up that his marriage, family and business are all falling apart. Thankfully, along the way he’ll have help from some famous faces. Among them shown include Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Trejo, Justin Santos, Phil Will and Dustin Drai, Kevin Bludso, Spike Mendelsohn, and more.

Are you excited about seeing more Bar Rescue on tap? Let us know in the comments below.

Bar Rescue returns with new episodes, February 23, 10/9c, Paramount Network