Kristen Bell to Reprise Narrator Role in 'Gossip Girl' Reboot for HBO Max

Kristen Bell is returning to another one of her iconic TV characters — just don't expect to see her in front of the camera for this one. The actress will reprise her role as Gossip Girl narrator in HBO Max's forthcoming reboot.

The actress served as the off-screen voice directing the drama on The CW series from 2007 to 2012, over the course of 121 episodes. Now, as Bell's role in The Good Place comes to an end, she's got her sights set on a fun return to the Gossip Girl universe.

According to TV Line, original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage said in a joint statement, "Kristen Bell has always been and will always be the voice of Gossip Girl."

Schwartz and Savage will executive produce the new version along with former EP Joshua Safran, who is set to pen the new iteration. This news comes months after it was announced that a Gossip Girl reboot was coming to the platform, which is set for a May 2020 launch.

The new series will follow a group of Manhattan-based private-schoolers, much like the original, only this time they'll be dealing with the growing influence of social media. Rather than a total remake, this reboot is seen as a continuation of the original story with a new set of characters.

HBO Max: Everything We Know About WarnerMedia's Streaming Service Find out when the platform is officially set to launch and how much it will cost subscribers per month.

Of course, there's always the possibility that some familiar faces could make appearances, but only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned for more details!