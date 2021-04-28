Leslie Jones to Host 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

A big name in comedy will take the stage to host the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards this May.

Leslie Jones, who has been nominated for Emmys for her work on Saturday Night Live (Supporting Actress, twice, and Original Music and Lyrics), will host the awards show celebrating the biggest and best moments in movies and television over the past year. It will air, live from Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 16, at 9/8c. Jones is nominated for her first MTV Movie & TV Award, for Best Comedic Performance for her work in Coming 2 America.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, and Adam DeVine have hosted the award show in the past.

Fans can already vote for their favorites across 25 gender-neutral categories, including Best Kiss, Breakthrough Performance, Best Show, and others by visiting vote.mtv.com until April 30. WandaVision leads the TV nominees with five, with Emily in Paris and The Boys just behind it with four each. (All three are up for Best Show.) Bridgerton, The Mandalorian, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan all received three nominations.

The two-night event continues on May 17 with the first Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which celebrates all the jaw-dropping moments of reality television.

MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf, and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers on both shows.

2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Sunday, May 16, 9/8, MTV

Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, Monday, May 17, 9/8c, MTV