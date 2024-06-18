Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Back to Wellsbury we go! Ginny & Georgia has become a massive hit for Netflix, and fans will be thrilled to know that Season 4 is already confirmed. The mother-daughter dramedy is just getting started.

The Netflix series was renewed for a third and fourth season in May 2023. Scroll down to get the latest updates about Ginny & Georgia Season 4.

When is Ginny & Georgia Season 4 coming out?

Ginny & Georgia Season 4 doesn’t have an official release date yet. The third season also doesn’t have a premiere date, but it’s expected to return in 2025. The cast began filming Season 3 in late April 2024. Production takes place in Toronto, Canada. It’s unclear if Ginny & Georgia will film Seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back.

The first season was released in 2021, followed by Season 2 in 2023. Given the two-year space between the first two seasons, Seasons 3 and 4 will likely follow suit and drop in 2025 and 2027.

Who is returning for Ginny & Georgia Season 4?

It wouldn’t be Ginny & Georgia without… Ginny and Georgia. Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry are expected to return as the ultimate mother-daughter duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brianne Howey (@briannehowey)

All of your Wellsbury favorites should return for the fourth season, if all goes well in Season 3. This includes Scott Porter (Paul), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Max), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Raymond Ablack (Joe), Katie Douglas (Abby), Chelsea Clark (Norah), Sabrina Grdevich (Cynthia), Tameka Griffiths (Bracia), Nathan Mitchell (Zion), Daniel Beirne (Nick), Nikki Roumel (Teen Georgia), Ben Caldwell (Young Gil), and more.

Behind the scenes, Sarah Glinski has been named a showrunner for the third and fourth seasons. She’s taking over for Debra J. Fisher. Glinski previously served as an executive producer on Degrassi: The Next Generation. Glinski will join creator, showrunner, and executive producer Sarah Lampert.

What will Season 4 be about?

Since Season 3 isn’t even out yet, we don’t know what Season 4 will entail. There’s never been a dull moment in Wellsbury since Georgia and her family moved to town. Lampert told Tudum ahead of the double renewal that she had Seasons 3 and 4 “all planned out.”

Ginny, Georgia, Austin, and the rest of the characters will continue to navigate the ups and downs that life throws at them. Ginny will likely be thinking about life beyond Wellsbury, Massachusetts, in Season 4. High school is only four years after all!

Will Georgia and Paul get their happily ever after? They got married at the end of Season 2, but their wedding bliss was cut short when Georgia was arrested for murder. Season 3 will explore the aftermath of Georgia’s arrest. Could the aftermath lead Georgia to Joe? These two have been the ultimate slow burn the first two seasons. The possibilities are endless!

Will there be a Ginny & Georgia Season 5?

Ginny & Georgia’s future beyond Season 4 is unknown for now. But could Season 4 be the final season? Fisher revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she and Lampert originally pitched Ginny & Georgia as four seasons. “We know what we want the end game to be. We know what we want the last episode to be,” she said.

Ginny & Georgia, Season 4, TBA, Netflix