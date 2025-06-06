‘Law & Order’ Star Christopher Meloni Shares Heartbreaking Family Loss

Christopher Meloni has shared a heartfelt tribute to a beloved family member who just passed away.

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star took to his Instagram page on Thursday (June 5) to reveal his family dog, Scotty, has died at 14 years old after a battle with cancer. In the post, Meloni revealed Scotty was given just “one month” to live following his cancer diagnosis but ended up giving the family three more months.

“He began as a rescue pup from Kentucky. The kids named him Scotty, I wanted to name him Biscotti…the kids won. My “pet” name for him was Little Mister, pronounced Lidder Midder. Towards the end I found myself calling him “Puppy” as if to recall happier times and maybe stave off the inevitable,” Meloni wrote alongside a gallery of photos.

The Emmy-nominated actor continued, “He had cancer and was given 1 month to live. He gave us 3- he was a giver. 14 years was a good run, and in the words of Jon Stewart, ‘in a world of good boys, Scotty was the best.'”

Fans and friends flooded the comments with condolences, including Meloni’s Law & Order: SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay, who wrote, “Sending you love my friend. Rest in peace sweet Scotty.”

“Oh, Chris it’s the hardest thing ever. 😢Sweet Scotty. Rest In Peace ❤️🌈🐾,” added actress and singer Holly Robinson Peete.

Law & Order: Organized Crime alum Tamara Taylor wrote, “Oh man. I’m so sorry. This part of the journey sucks. So grateful you guys got to love him for 14 amazing years. Onward Scottie 💔🕊️.”

Mayans M.C. star Emilio Rivera added, “Sorry for your Loss , my Condolences to your Family. May Scotty Rest in Peace. all Dogs go to Heaven 🐶🌈🙏🏼.”

“I’m so very sorry to read this.💔 What a wonderful, full life you gave him, and I can imagine the joy and comfort he brought to you all through the hills and valleys of life in the span of those 14 years,” wrote one fan.

“Oh Chris so sorry! Scottie was always a welcome sight in your pics, just the sweetest boy. So truly sorry,” said another.

Another wrote, “Our pets are the best part of who we are. They show unconditional love and think the world of us. We give them all the love and they will always give us more. Thinking of the Meloni bunch today. Scotty will forever be with you even on his trip over the rainbow bridge. Rest now little guy.”

Meloni returned to Instagram later in the day with an update, posting another slideshow of adorable Scotty photos. “Friends and family have sent the Best Of Scotty with friends and his moods,” he captioned the post.

Fans can watch Meloni in the currently airing fifth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime. In Thursday’s episode, Meloni’s Detective Elliot Stabler mourned the loss of his on-screen brother, Joe Jr. (Michael Trotter), who suffered a fatal gunshot to the chest. Viewers can catch the fallout in next week’s season finale, on Thursday, June 12.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 5 Finale, Thursday, June 12, Peacock