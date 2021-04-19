2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: ‘WandaVision,’ ‘The Boys,’ ‘Bridgerton’ & More Among Nominees

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
WandaVision The Boys Bridgerton
Marvel Studios/Disney+; Amazon Prime Video; Netflix
WandaVision, The Boys, Bridgerton

MTV has unveiled the nominees for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards with fan-favorites like WandaVision, The Boys,Bridgerton, and more leading the pack.

The network also revealed the nominees for its inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. Leading the ‘Unscripted’ nominations are RuPaul’s Drag Race,90 Day Fiancé, and Bling Empire.

MTV Sets Date for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards & Announces 'Unscripted' OffshootSee Also

MTV Sets Date for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards & Announces 'Unscripted' Offshoot

Learn more about the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, honoring fan-favorite reality television.

Beginning April 19, fans are invited to vote for their favorites across several gender-neutral categories including Best Kiss, Breakthrough Performances, Best Show, and more by visiting vote.mtv.com until April 30 when the voting period ends.

The event, slated to take place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, will be over back-to-back nights on MTV with the regular MTV Movie & TV Awards slated to kick things off on Sunday, May 16 at 9/8c. UNSCRIPTED’s ceremony honoring reality favorites is scheduled for the next evening on Monday, May 17 at 9/8c. Below, scroll down to see which stars and titles are among the nominees and make sure to cast a vote for your favorites.

Complete List of Scripted Nominees:

MTV Movie and TV Awards

(Credit: MTV)

Best Movie

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Best Show

Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision

Best Performance in a Movie

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

Best Performance in a Show

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

(Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Best Hero

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The Boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

Best Kiss

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

Best Comedic Performance

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

Best Villain

Aya Cash – The Boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult – The Great

emily in paris ashley park lily collins netflix

(Credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX)

Breakthrough Performance

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Best Fight

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

Most Frightened Performance

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn – Freaky

Best Duo

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

Complete List of Unscripted Nominees:

MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted Logo

(Credit: MTV)

Best Docu-Reality Show

Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Dating Show

90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette

Best Reality Cast

90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Best Competition Series

Legendary
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer

RuPaul's Drag Race cast

(Credit: Logo / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

Best Lifestyle Show

Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Best Talk/Topical Show

A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Comedy/Game Show

Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
Ridiculousness

impractical jokers joe q sal murr

(Credit: Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Host

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

Breakthrough Social Star

Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson

Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series

Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries

Best Fight

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

Best International Reality Series

Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Sunday, May 16, 9/8, MTV

Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, Monday, May 17, 9/8c, MTV

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

MTV Movie and TV Awards