Hannah Brown, Taye Diggs & Iggy Azalea Will Look for Love on ‘Celebrity Dating Game’ (VIDEO)

The Celebrity Dating Gameis gearing up for its big ABC premiere this summer and the network is officially unveiling its first three celebrity contestants in anticipation of the show’s arrival.

Set to debut Monday, June 14, the series hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton will feature The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown,All-American‘s Taye Diggs, and rapper Iggy Azalea as contestants. The concept is considered as a “wry wink at modern dating” as ABC shines a light on famous singles from TV, music, comedy, reality TV and films in their pursuit of romance.

The show takes on a similar format to the original Dating Show which aired throughout the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. In this iteration, each episode will follow two celebrities who will choose one suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes, based on the answers given to a variety of questions.

But there’s a twist, because, of course, there is. The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their possible matches who will be given clues via hilarious parody song performances by Bolton. Viewers are getting a peek at the action in a newly-released teaser, below.

“Because it’s about time someone started caring about the romantic lives of famous people,” Deschanel jokes in the quick segment. Don’t miss out on what’s sure to be wild nights of laughter and tune in to see possible love connections made on The Celebrity Dating Game.

The Celebrity Dating Game premieres Monday, June 14, 10/9c, ABC