‘Secret Invasion’: Emilia Clarke Joins Olivia Colman & Samuel L. Jackson in Disney+ Series

Emilia Clarke is trading Game of Thrones for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress has reportedly joined upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

The show which centers around fan-favorite agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) will reportedly explore an infiltration of Skrulls on Earth. Previously announced during Disney Investor Day in December, Jackson is set to reprise his role alongside Ben Mendelsohn who returns to play his Captain Marvel character, Skrull Talos.

According to Variety, Clarke joins a growing list of stars attached to the project including The Crown‘s Olivia Colman andOne Night in Miami‘s Kingsley Ben-Adir. No official announcement regarding Clarke, Colman, or Ben-Adir’s involvement has been made by Marvel or Disney+ at this time.

It’s unclear what role Clarke will fill, but this will be her first dive into the Marvel Universe, marking another franchise box off of her growing list of work. Along with portraying Daenerys Targaryen for eight seasons on HBO’s Game of Thrones, the actress also made her Star Wars debut as Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Clarke follows in the steps of her Thrones costars Richard Madden and Kit Harington who also turned to Marvel following the show’s run. Both men will appear in the forthcoming feature Eternals alongside Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, and more.

Secret Invasion is just one of many Marvel titles currently in the works at Disney+. Already announced projects include Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel. The titles join uber-hits WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldierin the company’s growing portfolio of Disney+ shows. Stay tuned for official word on Clarke’s casting and additional updates.

Secret Invasion, TBA, Disney+