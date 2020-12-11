Marvel Unveils First Looks for 'WandaVision,' 'Loki,' 'Ms. Marvel' & More (VIDEO)

As part of Disney Investor Day on December 10, Marvel unveiled its slate of upcoming shows and projects as well as teased many of its highly anticipated titles in the pipeline. (Sneak peeks below.)

In anticipation of WandaVision's arrival on January 15, a full trailer was released that gave a look at the surreal reality in which two super-powered beings in suburbia — Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — find themselves living.

A full trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was also shown, and a premiere date of Friday, March 19, 2021, announced. The streaming miniseries plays out over six episodes and sees Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie reprise their roles as Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson.

Meanwhile, fans of Tom Hiddelston were treated to their first trailer for Loki, which follows the Marvel baddie as he travels through space and time. Set for a May 2021 premiere, the show costars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosako, and Richard E. Grant.

As for what's coming further down the pike, it was confirmed Hawkeye will arrive later next year with Jeremy Renner reprising his titular role alongside Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Other stars confirmed for the series include Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, and Alaqua Cox.

She-Hulk is also in production; Avengers star Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role in the series starring Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters and Tim Roth returning as Abomination.

There was also a peek at Ms. Marvel, the upcoming series following the Pakastani-American superhero who is also known to comic fans as Kamala Khan, and which featured star Iman Vellani.

Other shows teased included Secret Invasion featuring Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn's Talos. Moon Knight, Ironheart with Dominique Thorne, and Armor Wars with Don Cheadle are also in the works, as is What if..?, a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special from James Gunn, and I am Groot shorts.

Below, watch the roundup of trailers and sneak peeks released during Marvel's presentation:

WandaVision

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Ms. Marvel

What if...?

WandaVision, Series Premiere, Friday, January 15, 2021, Disney+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Series Premiere, Friday, March 19, 2021, Disney+

Loki, Series Premiere, May 2021, Disney+