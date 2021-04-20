American Idol has raised the stakes by welcoming back 10 competitors from last season to give them a second chance of winning the hit show.

The former finalists returned to the spotlight on Monday, April 19. And unlike last season when they performed via zoom, this time they sang in person in front of the judges.

Among the artists vying for a single spot in Season 19’s Top 10 are Faith Becnel, Franklin Boone, Dwayne Crocker Jr., Cyniah Elise, Arthur Gunn, Alianna Jester, Louis Knight, Nick Merico, Makayla Phillips, and Olivia Ximines.

See Also 'American Idol' Season 18 Finalists Return to Fight for Slot in Top 10 (RECAP) Ten favorites take the stage before a physical audience for the first time and get a second chance at their 'Idol' dream.

They lit up the stage during Monday’s performances, bringing their A-game to convince viewers they’re worthy of a vote. But it makes us wonder, is it fair to let past competitors back into the game, especially since they’ve already made it as finalists in the past?

While it would seem like special treatment, the concession makes some sense due to the fact that American Idol‘s last season was disrupted due to COVID-19. The unprecedented situation definitely jostled the normal order of things, leaving finalists to produce TV-level performances from the comfort of home by themselves.

Sure, they might be getting a once-in-a-lifetime chance that others haven’t gotten in the past, but their season was disrupted like no other Idol contestants before them. Below, we want to know what you think about the opportunity. Cast your vote for whether you think it’s fair Idol is giving these former finalists a second shot or not.

Stay tuned for the results on April 26, which will reveal who is going to be part of Season 19’s Top 10.

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC