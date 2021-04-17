Check Out the Full TV Schedule for NTT IndyCar Series 2021

It’s back to the track for Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta, Will Power, Takuma Sato and other top NTT IndyCar Series drivers.

The IndyCar season revs up on Sunday, April 18, at Barber Motorsports Park’s 17-turn road course in Birmingham, Alabama. The following week, Newgarden will look to secure his third straight victory at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which is held on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a section of the runway at Albert Whitted Airport.

This year’s later start to the season means a compressed schedule and more IndyCar events in May. Look out for a pair of races at Texas Motor Speedway with the Genesys 300 on Saturday, May 1 and the Xpel 375 on Sunday, May 2, both on NBCSN.

For the remainder of the month, the Brickyard is the place to be, as drivers battle it out on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn road course in the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 15 on NBC.

And of course, the 105th Indianapolis 500 is set for Memorial Day Weekend — specifically Sunday, May 30 on NBC — and speedway owner Roger Penske is hopeful to have a nearly full house after the Greatest Spectacle in Racing had no spectators in August to see Takuma Sato win his second career Indy 500 due to the pandemic.

Other highlights include IndyCar and NASCAR sharing a “Brickyard Weekend” yet again, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway the weekend of August 14-15, and the season’s conclusion at the Grand Prix of Long Beach in Southern California on Sunday, September 26.

Peacock Premium (NBC’s streaming app’s paid tier at $4.99/month) has the exclusive streaming coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series season. Check out the full schedule below and get ready to hit that gas pedal!

NTT IndyCar Series 2021 TV Schedule on NBC Sports

Sunday, April 18

Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, 3/2c, NBC

Sunday, April 25

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, noon/11c, NBC

Saturday, May 1

Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, 7/6c, NBCSN

Sunday, May 2

Xpel 375, Texas Motor Speedway, 5/4c, NBCSN

Saturday, May 15

GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course), 2:30/1:30c, NBC

Sunday, May 30

105th Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 11a/10c, NBC

Saturday, June 12

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Race 1, Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit, 2/1c NBC

Sunday, June 13

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Race 2, Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit, noon/11c, NBC

Sunday, June 20

Rev Group Grand, Prix Road America, noon/11c, NBCSN

Sunday, July 4

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, noon/11c, NBC

Sunday, July 11

Honda Indy Toronto Streets of Toronto, noon/11c, NBCSN

Sunday, August 8

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Streets of Nashville, 5:30/4:30c, NBCSN

Saturday, August 14

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Race, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course), 12:30/11:30c, NBCSN

Saturday, August 21

Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, 8/7c, NBCSN

Sunday, Sept. 12

Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, 3/2c, NBC

Sunday, Sept. 19

Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 3/2c, NBC

Sunday, Sept. 26

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, 3/2c, NBCSN