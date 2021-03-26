2021 Formula 1 Racing TV Schedule
Great Britain’s Lewis Hamilton begins his quest for a record eighth drivers’ championship as the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship racing season begins Sunday, March 28, at the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.
After the coronavirus pandemic forced race cancellations and postponements in 2020, F1 is back to racing a full international season. The Australian Grand Prix, which traditionally is Formula 1’s season-opening race, has been postponed until November. The Chinese Grand Prix originally scheduled for April has been canceled.
Highlights of the schedule include the return of the Monaco Grand Prix May 23, the Canadian Grand Prix June 13, the United States Grand Prix October 24, and the Mexican Grand Prix October 31. The season concludes December 12 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
ESPN networks have live and tape-delayed coverage of F1 practices, qualifying and races all season long. ESPN is again teaming with Sky Sports and Formula 1 to bring Sky Sports’ award-winning presentation of Formula 1 racing to American viewers.
2021 FORMULA 1 RACING TV SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern.
Sunday, March 28
Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, 10:55 am, ESPN2
Sunday, April 18
Pirelli Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, 8:55am, ESPN
Sunday, May 2
Heineken Portuguese Grand Prix, Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, 9:55 am, ESPN
Sunday, May 9
Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 8:55 am, ESPN
Sunday, May 23
Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, 8:55am, ESPN2 (Live); 12:30 pm, ABC (Replay)
Sunday, June 6
Socar Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, 7:55 am, ESPN
Sunday, June 13
Heineken Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, 1:55 pm, ESPN2
Sunday, June 27
Emirates French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, 8:55 am, ESPN
Sunday, July 4
MyWorld Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, 8:55 am, ESPN
Sunday, July 18
Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, 9:55 am, ESPN
Sunday, August 1
Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, 8:55 am, ESPN
Sunday, August 29
Rolex Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 8:55 am, ESPN2
Sunday, September 5
Heineken Netherlands Grand Prix, Circuit Park Zandvoort, 8:55 am, ESPN2
Sunday, September 12
Heineken Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, 8:55 am, ESPN2
Sunday, September 26
VTB Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, 7:55 am, ESPN2
Sunday, October 3
Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, 7:55 am, ESPN2
Sunday, October 10
Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, 12:55 am, ESPN2
Sunday, October 24
Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, 12:30 pm, ABC
Sunday, October 31
Mexican Grand Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 1:30 pm, ABC
Sunday, November 7
Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, 12:55 pm, ESPN
Sunday, November 21
Rolex Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, 12:55 am, ESPN2
Sunday, December 5
Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Street Circuit, 10:55 pm, ESPN2
Sunday, December 12
Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, 7:55 am, ESPN2