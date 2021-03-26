Great Britain’s Lewis Hamilton begins his quest for a record eighth drivers’ championship as the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship racing season begins Sunday, March 28, at the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced race cancellations and postponements in 2020, F1 is back to racing a full international season. The Australian Grand Prix, which traditionally is Formula 1’s season-opening race, has been postponed until November. The Chinese Grand Prix originally scheduled for April has been canceled.

Highlights of the schedule include the return of the Monaco Grand Prix May 23, the Canadian Grand Prix June 13, the United States Grand Prix October 24, and the Mexican Grand Prix October 31. The season concludes December 12 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

ESPN networks have live and tape-delayed coverage of F1 practices, qualifying and races all season long. ESPN is again teaming with Sky Sports and Formula 1 to bring Sky Sports’ award-winning presentation of Formula 1 racing to American viewers.

2021 FORMULA 1 RACING TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern.

Sunday, March 28

Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, 10:55 am, ESPN2

Sunday, April 18

Pirelli Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, 8:55am, ESPN

Sunday, May 2

Heineken Portuguese Grand Prix, Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, 9:55 am, ESPN

Sunday, May 9

Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 8:55 am, ESPN

Sunday, May 23

Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, 8:55am, ESPN2 (Live); 12:30 pm, ABC (Replay)

Sunday, June 6

Socar Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, 7:55 am, ESPN

Sunday, June 13

Heineken Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, 1:55 pm, ESPN2

Sunday, June 27

Emirates French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, 8:55 am, ESPN

Sunday, July 4

MyWorld Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, 8:55 am, ESPN

Sunday, July 18

Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, 9:55 am, ESPN

Sunday, August 1

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, 8:55 am, ESPN

Sunday, August 29

Rolex Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 8:55 am, ESPN2

Sunday, September 5

Heineken Netherlands Grand Prix, Circuit Park Zandvoort, 8:55 am, ESPN2

Sunday, September 12

Heineken Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, 8:55 am, ESPN2

Sunday, September 26

VTB Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, 7:55 am, ESPN2

Sunday, October 3

Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, 7:55 am, ESPN2

Sunday, October 10

Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, 12:55 am, ESPN2

Sunday, October 24

Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, 12:30 pm, ABC

Sunday, October 31

Mexican Grand Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 1:30 pm, ABC

Sunday, November 7

Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, 12:55 pm, ESPN

Sunday, November 21

Rolex Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, 12:55 am, ESPN2

Sunday, December 5

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Street Circuit, 10:55 pm, ESPN2

Sunday, December 12

Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, 7:55 am, ESPN2