Hittin’ the Road: NASCAR 2021 TV Schedules on Fox Sports & NBC Sports
The 2021 NASCAR season features more right turns.
Road circuits are no longer a novelty in NASCAR racing, with the sport expanding competition on non-oval tracks for the 2021 season.
The 2021 Cup Series schedule includes seven road courses, with new stops at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas; Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin; and the road courses at famed Daytona International Raceway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. These four join the existing road races at Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and Charlotte’s ROVAL.
Your 2020-21 NBA National TV Schedule Is Here
NASCAR will have a throwback event with Bristol Motor Speedway converted to a dirt track for its spring race, the first time since 1970 that the top series has raced on dirt. Nashville Superspeedway will also host its first Cup Series race since 1984.
Other noteworthy developments for the 2021 season:
• Alex Bowman takes over the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy for the retired Jimmie Johnson. The No. 88, formerly driven by Bowman and Dale Earnhardt Jr., will not run in 2021.
• NBA legend Michael Jordan and driver Denny Hamlin are co-owners of the new 23XI Racing team, which fields the No. 23 Toyota driven by Bubba Wallace.
• Clint Bowyer retired after a 16-year Cup Series career and now joins Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon in the Fox broadcast booth. Chase Briscoe gets promoted from the Xfinity Series and drives the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 Ford formerly driven by Bowyer.
• Erik Jones takes over the iconic No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports.
• After being fired by Chip Ganassi Racing, Kyle Larson has been reinstated and drives the No. 5 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports.
• Trackhouse Racing joins the NASCAR fray and fields the No. 99 Chevy with driver Daniel Suarez.
• The NASCAR All-Star Race moves to Texas Motor Speedway on June 13.
• Camping World returns as the title sponsor of the Truck Series, which it previously sponsored from 2009-18.
The Puck Drops on the NHL 2021 Season: NBC Sports' Preview & TV Schedule
2021 NASCAR RACING SCHEDULES
All times Eastern. Schedules subject to change.
NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time (ET)
February 9: Busch Clash at Daytona Road Course/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 7pm
February 11: Duels at Daytona/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 7pm
February 14: Daytona 500/Daytona International Speedway, Fox, 2:30pm
February 21: Daytona Road Course/Daytona International Speedway, Fox, 3pm
February 28: Dixie Vodka 400/Homestead-Miami Speedway, Fox, 3:30pm
March 7: Pennzoil 400/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Fox, 3:30pm
March 14: Phoenix Spring Race/Phoenix Raceway, Fox, 3:30pm
March 21: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500/Atlanta Motor Speedway, Fox, 3pm
March 28: Food City Dirt Race/Bristol Motor Speedway, Fox, 3:30pm
April 10: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500/Martinsville Speedway, FS1, 7:30pm
April 18: Toyota Owners 400/Richmond Raceway, Fox, 3pm
April 25: Geico 500/Talladega Superspeedway, Fox, 2pm
May 2: Kansas 400/Kansas Speedway, FS1, 3pm
May 9: NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington/Darlington Raceway, FS1, 3:30pm
May 16: Drydene 400/Dover International Speedway, FS1, 2pm
May 23: NASCAR Cup Series at COTA/Circuit of the Americas, FS1, 2:30pm
May 30: Coca-Cola 600/Charlotte Motor Speedway, Fox, 6pm
June 6: Toyota/Save Mart 350/Sonoma Raceway, FS1, 4pm
June 13: All-Star Open/Texas Motor Speedway, FS1, 6pm
June 13: All-Star Race/Texas Motor Speedway, FS1, 8pm
June 20: NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville/Nashville Superspeedway, NBCSN, 3:30pm
June 26: Pocono 325/Pocono Raceway, NBCSN, 3pm
June 27: Pocono 350/Pocono Raceway, NBCSN, 3:30pm
July 4: NASCAR Cup Series at Road America/Road America, NBC, 2:30pm
July 11: Quaker State 400/Atlanta Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 3:30pm
July 18:, Fox,woods Resort Casino 301/New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 3pm
August 8: Go Bowling at The Glen/Watkins Glen International, NBCSN, 3pm
August 15: Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard/Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 1pm
August 22: FireKeepers Casino 400/Michigan International Speedway, NBCSN, 3pm
August 28: Coke Zero Sugar 400/Daytona International Speedway, NBC, 7pm
Playoffs
Round of 16
September 5: Cook Out Southern 500/Darlington Raceway, NBCSN, 6pm
September 11: Federated Auto Parts 400/Richmond Raceway, NBCSN, 7:30pm
September 18: Bass Pro Shops Night Race/Bristol Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Round of 12
September 26: South Point 400/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 7pm
October 3: YellaWood 500/Talladega Superspeedway, NBC, 2pm
October 10: Bank of America ROVAL 400/Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 2pm
Round of 8
October 17: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500/Texas Motor Speedway, NBC, 2pm
October 24: Hollywood Casino 400/Kansas Speedway, NBCSN, 3pm
October 31: Xfinity 500/Martinsville Speedway, NBC, 2pm
Championship 4
November 7: NASCAR Cup Series Championship/Phoenix Raceway, NBC, 3pm
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time (ET)
February 13: Daytona 300/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 5pm
February 20: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona Road Course/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 5pm
February 27: Homestead-Miami 300/Homestead-Miami Speedway, FS1, 4:30pm
March 6: Alsco 300/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1, 4:30pm
March 13: Phoenix 200/Phoenix Raceway, FS1, 5:30pm
March 20: EchoPark 250/Atlanta Motor Speedway, FS1, 5pm
April 9: Martinsville 300/Martinsville Speedway, FS1, 8pm
April 24: Talladega 300/Talladega Superspeedway, Fox, 4pm
May 8: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington/Darlington Raceway, FS1, 1pm
May 15: Dover 200/Dover International Speedway, FS1, 1:30pm
May 22: NASCAR Xfinity Series at COTA/Circuit of the Americas, FS1, 4pm
May 29: Alsco Uniforms 300/Charlotte Motor Speedway, FS1, 1pm
June 5: Mid-Ohio 170/Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, FS1, 1pm
June 12: Texas 300/Texas Motor Speedway, FS1, 4pm
June 19: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville/Nashville Superspeedway, NBCSN, 3:30pm
June 27: Pocono Green 225/Pocono Raceway, NBCSN, 12pm
July 3: Henry 180/Road America, NBC, 2:30pm
July 10: Atlanta 200/Atlanta Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 3pm
July 17: Lakes Region 200/New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 3pm
August 7: Watkins Glen 200/Watkins Glen International, CNBC, 4pm
August 14: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indianapolis/Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, NBCSN, 4pm
August 21: Michigan 200/Michigan International Speedway, NBCSN, 3pm
August 27: Coca-Cola Firecracker 250/Daytona International Speedway, NBCSN, 7:30pm
September 4: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington/Darlington Raceway, NBCSN, 3:30pm
September 11: Richmond 250/Richmond Raceway, NBCSN, 2:30pm
September 17: Food City 300/Bristol Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Playoffs
Round of 12
September 25: Alsco 302/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 7:30pm
October 2: Talladega 300/Talladega Superspeedway, NBCSN, 4:30pm
October 9: Drive for the Cure 250/Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 3pm
Round of 8
October 16: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300/Texas Motor Speedway, NBC, 3pm
October 23: Kansas Lottery 300/Kansas Speedway, NBC, 3pm
October 30: Martinsville 250/Martinsville Speedway, NBCSN, 6pm
Championship 4
November 6: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship/Phoenix Raceway, NBCSN, 8:30pm
NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE
Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time (ET)
February 12: NextEra Energy 250/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 7:30pm
February 19: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Daytona Road Course/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 7:30pm
March 5: Silver State 200/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1, 9pm
March 20: Atlanta 200/Atlanta Motor Speedway, FS1, 2:30pm
March 27: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt/Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1, 8pm
April 17: ToyotaCare 250/Richmond Raceway, FS1, 1:30pm
May 1: Kansas 200/Kansas Speedway, FS1, 7:30pm
May 7: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Darlington/Darlington Raceway, FS1, 7:30pm
May 22: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at COTA/Circuit of the Americas, FS1, 1pm
May 28: North Carolina Education Lottery 200/Charlotte Motor Speedway, FS1, 8:30pm
June 12: Texas 200/Texas Motor Speedway, FS1, 1pm
June 18: Nashville 200/Nashville Superspeedway, FS1, 8pm
June 26: Pocono 150/Pocono Raceway, FS1, 12pm
July 9: Knoxville 200/Knoxville Raceway, FS1, 9pm
August 7: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Watkins Glen/Watkins Glen International, FS1, 12:30pm
Playoffs
Round of 10
August 20: WWT Raceway 200/World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, FS1, 9pm
September 5: Chevrolet Silverado 250/Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, FS1, 1:30pm
September 16: UNOH 200/Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1, 9pm
Round of 8
September 24: Las Vegas 200/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1, 9pm
October 2: Talladega 250/Talladega Superspeedway, FS1, 1pm
October 30: Martinsville 200/Martinsville Speedway, FS1, 1pm
Championship 4
November 5: Lucas Oil 150/Phoenix Raceway, FS1, 8pm