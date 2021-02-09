Hittin’ the Road: NASCAR 2021 TV Schedules on Fox Sports & NBC Sports

The 2021 NASCAR season features more right turns.

Road circuits are no longer a novelty in NASCAR racing, with the sport expanding competition on non-oval tracks for the 2021 season.

The 2021 Cup Series schedule includes seven road courses, with new stops at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas; Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin; and the road courses at famed Daytona International Raceway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. These four join the existing road races at Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and Charlotte’s ROVAL.

NASCAR will have a throwback event with Bristol Motor Speedway converted to a dirt track for its spring race, the first time since 1970 that the top series has raced on dirt. Nashville Superspeedway will also host its first Cup Series race since 1984.

Other noteworthy developments for the 2021 season:

• Alex Bowman takes over the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy for the retired Jimmie Johnson. The No. 88, formerly driven by Bowman and Dale Earnhardt Jr., will not run in 2021.

• NBA legend Michael Jordan and driver Denny Hamlin are co-owners of the new 23XI Racing team, which fields the No. 23 Toyota driven by Bubba Wallace.

• Clint Bowyer retired after a 16-year Cup Series career and now joins Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon in the Fox broadcast booth. Chase Briscoe gets promoted from the Xfinity Series and drives the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 Ford formerly driven by Bowyer.

• Erik Jones takes over the iconic No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports.

• After being fired by Chip Ganassi Racing, Kyle Larson has been reinstated and drives the No. 5 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports.

• Trackhouse Racing joins the NASCAR fray and fields the No. 99 Chevy with driver Daniel Suarez.

• The NASCAR All-Star Race moves to Texas Motor Speedway on June 13.

• Camping World returns as the title sponsor of the Truck Series, which it previously sponsored from 2009-18.

2021 NASCAR RACING SCHEDULES

All times Eastern. Schedules subject to change.

NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time (ET)

February 9: Busch Clash at Daytona Road Course/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 7pm

February 11: Duels at Daytona/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 7pm

February 14: Daytona 500/Daytona International Speedway, Fox, 2:30pm

February 21: Daytona Road Course/Daytona International Speedway, Fox, 3pm

February 28: Dixie Vodka 400/Homestead-Miami Speedway, Fox, 3:30pm

March 7: Pennzoil 400/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Fox, 3:30pm

March 14: Phoenix Spring Race/Phoenix Raceway, Fox, 3:30pm

March 21: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500/Atlanta Motor Speedway, Fox, 3pm

March 28: Food City Dirt Race/Bristol Motor Speedway, Fox, 3:30pm

April 10: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500/Martinsville Speedway, FS1, 7:30pm

April 18: Toyota Owners 400/Richmond Raceway, Fox, 3pm

April 25: Geico 500/Talladega Superspeedway, Fox, 2pm

May 2: Kansas 400/Kansas Speedway, FS1, 3pm

May 9: NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington/Darlington Raceway, FS1, 3:30pm

May 16: Drydene 400/Dover International Speedway, FS1, 2pm

May 23: NASCAR Cup Series at COTA/Circuit of the Americas, FS1, 2:30pm

May 30: Coca-Cola 600/Charlotte Motor Speedway, Fox, 6pm

June 6: Toyota/Save Mart 350/Sonoma Raceway, FS1, 4pm

June 13: All-Star Open/Texas Motor Speedway, FS1, 6pm

June 13: All-Star Race/Texas Motor Speedway, FS1, 8pm

June 20: NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville/Nashville Superspeedway, NBCSN, 3:30pm

June 26: Pocono 325/Pocono Raceway, NBCSN, 3pm

June 27: Pocono 350/Pocono Raceway, NBCSN, 3:30pm

July 4: NASCAR Cup Series at Road America/Road America, NBC, 2:30pm

July 11: Quaker State 400/Atlanta Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 3:30pm

July 18:, Fox,woods Resort Casino 301/New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 3pm

August 8: Go Bowling at The Glen/Watkins Glen International, NBCSN, 3pm

August 15: Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard/Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 1pm

August 22: FireKeepers Casino 400/Michigan International Speedway, NBCSN, 3pm

August 28: Coke Zero Sugar 400/Daytona International Speedway, NBC, 7pm

Playoffs

Round of 16

September 5: Cook Out Southern 500/Darlington Raceway, NBCSN, 6pm

September 11: Federated Auto Parts 400/Richmond Raceway, NBCSN, 7:30pm

September 18: Bass Pro Shops Night Race/Bristol Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Round of 12

September 26: South Point 400/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 7pm

October 3: YellaWood 500/Talladega Superspeedway, NBC, 2pm

October 10: Bank of America ROVAL 400/Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 2pm

Round of 8

October 17: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500/Texas Motor Speedway, NBC, 2pm

October 24: Hollywood Casino 400/Kansas Speedway, NBCSN, 3pm

October 31: Xfinity 500/Martinsville Speedway, NBC, 2pm

Championship 4

November 7: NASCAR Cup Series Championship/Phoenix Raceway, NBC, 3pm

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time (ET)

February 13: Daytona 300/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 5pm

February 20: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona Road Course/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 5pm

February 27: Homestead-Miami 300/Homestead-Miami Speedway, FS1, 4:30pm

March 6: Alsco 300/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1, 4:30pm

March 13: Phoenix 200/Phoenix Raceway, FS1, 5:30pm

March 20: EchoPark 250/Atlanta Motor Speedway, FS1, 5pm

April 9: Martinsville 300/Martinsville Speedway, FS1, 8pm

April 24: Talladega 300/Talladega Superspeedway, Fox, 4pm

May 8: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington/Darlington Raceway, FS1, 1pm

May 15: Dover 200/Dover International Speedway, FS1, 1:30pm

May 22: NASCAR Xfinity Series at COTA/Circuit of the Americas, FS1, 4pm

May 29: Alsco Uniforms 300/Charlotte Motor Speedway, FS1, 1pm

June 5: Mid-Ohio 170/Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, FS1, 1pm

June 12: Texas 300/Texas Motor Speedway, FS1, 4pm

June 19: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville/Nashville Superspeedway, NBCSN, 3:30pm

June 27: Pocono Green 225/Pocono Raceway, NBCSN, 12pm

July 3: Henry 180/Road America, NBC, 2:30pm

July 10: Atlanta 200/Atlanta Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 3pm

July 17: Lakes Region 200/New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 3pm

August 7: Watkins Glen 200/Watkins Glen International, CNBC, 4pm

August 14: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indianapolis/Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, NBCSN, 4pm

August 21: Michigan 200/Michigan International Speedway, NBCSN, 3pm

August 27: Coca-Cola Firecracker 250/Daytona International Speedway, NBCSN, 7:30pm

September 4: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington/Darlington Raceway, NBCSN, 3:30pm

September 11: Richmond 250/Richmond Raceway, NBCSN, 2:30pm

September 17: Food City 300/Bristol Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Playoffs

Round of 12

September 25: Alsco 302/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 7:30pm

October 2: Talladega 300/Talladega Superspeedway, NBCSN, 4:30pm

October 9: Drive for the Cure 250/Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 3pm

Round of 8

October 16: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300/Texas Motor Speedway, NBC, 3pm

October 23: Kansas Lottery 300/Kansas Speedway, NBC, 3pm

October 30: Martinsville 250/Martinsville Speedway, NBCSN, 6pm

Championship 4

November 6: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship/Phoenix Raceway, NBCSN, 8:30pm

NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time (ET)

February 12: NextEra Energy 250/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 7:30pm

February 19: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Daytona Road Course/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 7:30pm

March 5: Silver State 200/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1, 9pm

March 20: Atlanta 200/Atlanta Motor Speedway, FS1, 2:30pm

March 27: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt/Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1, 8pm

April 17: ToyotaCare 250/Richmond Raceway, FS1, 1:30pm

May 1: Kansas 200/Kansas Speedway, FS1, 7:30pm

May 7: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Darlington/Darlington Raceway, FS1, 7:30pm

May 22: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at COTA/Circuit of the Americas, FS1, 1pm

May 28: North Carolina Education Lottery 200/Charlotte Motor Speedway, FS1, 8:30pm

June 12: Texas 200/Texas Motor Speedway, FS1, 1pm

June 18: Nashville 200/Nashville Superspeedway, FS1, 8pm

June 26: Pocono 150/Pocono Raceway, FS1, 12pm

July 9: Knoxville 200/Knoxville Raceway, FS1, 9pm

August 7: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Watkins Glen/Watkins Glen International, FS1, 12:30pm

Playoffs

Round of 10

August 20: WWT Raceway 200/World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, FS1, 9pm

September 5: Chevrolet Silverado 250/Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, FS1, 1:30pm

September 16: UNOH 200/Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1, 9pm

Round of 8

September 24: Las Vegas 200/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1, 9pm

October 2: Talladega 250/Talladega Superspeedway, FS1, 1pm

October 30: Martinsville 200/Martinsville Speedway, FS1, 1pm

Championship 4

November 5: Lucas Oil 150/Phoenix Raceway, FS1, 8pm