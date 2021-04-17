’90 Day: The Single Life’: When One Chapter Closes, Another Opens (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 9 of 90 Day: The Single Life].

It’s all about transitions this week as Danielle puts her dating life on pause, Colt talks marriage, and Big Ed gets a girlfriend. Plus, Fernanda speaks her mind to flame Robbie before closing the book on him for good. As they say, when one chapter closes, another one opens. Let’s jump in and see where it leads.

Ed: “The First Person In History to Break Out of the Friend Zone”

Ok, so maybe Ed’s self-proclaimed title isn’t accurate. But we are impressed with Big Ed’s apparent suaveness. “Last night was off the charts,” Ed gushes to the camera. “She is so beautiful and soft and caring. She’s a giver. We made love all night.”

The couple apparently “did it about twice” — why that’s an approximation, no one knows. Yet Ed is caught up in the post-coital bliss of being with Liz, calling their intimacy “a surreal dream.” She even brushes his hair the next morning. “I’ve never had anyone take over and make love to me in my life,” Ed concludes, before calling their sensual evening a personal best.

Let’s just say Liz has a different recollection of events. While she did seem to enjoy herself, Big Ed apparently doesn’t have *all* the moves. “I had to teach him how to kiss,” Liz chuckles. “I feel like I have to train him do a lot of things, but we laughed about it.” Ed later asks Liz to officially be his girlfriend, and they make their debut as a couple at Ed’s friends’ wedding.

He also asks Liz to meet his adult daughter Tiffany in Las Vegas. “We just got calm and now it’s like, boom, another obstacle. I just wasn’t prepared for the daughter comment,” Liz confesses to the camera. “I know we’re close in age and it’s just nerve-wracking. I’m just anxious because I don’t think that should have been brought up just yet.”

But there’s no stopping Ed: “Liz lights up my world. I’m realizing that she’s who I want to be with forever,” he vows. “But if Liz and I are going to work out, she needs to get along with my daughter.”

Fernanda: Geographically Undesirable

Fernanda does a private yoga class, and explains to her friend-slash-trainer why love interest Robbie may not be the right man for her. “I expect him to show me a little bit more than what he did, and he got so defensive. I just listened to him, because at the end of the day I’m trying to get to know him,” Fernanda states. “It was just the first serious conversation, and that’s who it turned…I’m not trying to argue with [him] or have any drama. I’m looking for something healthy.”

Fernanda sees shades of ex Jonathan in Robbie, and she rightfully is now doubting whether she can make it work with Robbie. She goes on another date with him with a goal to speak her mind…and drop the bombshell that she’s moving to Miami. “I’m leaving this weekend,” Fernanda announces to Robbie before they even get their entrées.

“Are you kidding me? Let’s backtrack for a second,” Robbie starts.

“Well, I need to get out of my comfort zone. Try new things,” Fernanda vaguely explains. Is this her elaborate plan of dumping Robbie? To run away?

“I don’t know what that means in the future but I also know that I care about you,” Robbie continues. Yet Fernanda thinks Chicago is too close to her ex-husband, especially since he moved back into town just a few blocks away from her apartment.

“Since I’m not so interested anymore in Robbie, I don’t have a reason to stay here. I hope he understands,” Fernanda tells the camera. Robbie calls her decision “unfair,” with the pair having only been on a few dates. Basically, Fernanda just wants to be free — at 22 and divorced, she hopes to enjoy life. Robbie sees that they’re just at different points in their lives, and that’s that.

Colt: Time for a Ring?

After one (!) therapy session, Colt is heeding the counselor’s advice and letting girlfriend Vanessa initiate sex. Did we actually need to know that, and then subsequently see a shirtless Colt get seduced by a nightgown-clad Vanessa? Not really. Also we learn that Vanessa likes a curvier man, so A-plus to that. Gross kissing sounds and heavy breathing ensue.

Now back to Colt’s true mission: propose to Vanessa. Yet this also prompts an important conversation with mom Debbie. After living with Debbie for most of his adult life, the formerly homeschooled Colt shows Debbie the engagement ring and asks for her advice. “I love Vanessa [but] Colt’s impulsive decisions are not good,” Debbie warns in a confessional. “I still think it’s a little bit early…I think it could destroy it.”

“I thought this would be the only way to show her I’ve grown, I’ve changed, and I’m taking this relationship seriously,” Colt explains to Debbie.

“Or it could scare the crap out of her!” Debbie understandably points out. She urges Colt to casually talk to Vanessa about their future before making the risky move of a proposal.

Danielle: Sunny Skies Ahead?

Danielle returns from her blind date with Sunny and is glowing. “It was just a fun date,” she coyly smiles. Yet Danielle didn’t get any “hanky panky” even though she would have said yes. Instead they just hugged and started texting. “I found a love connection, so hopefully he feels the same!” Danielle tells the camera.

Danielle is done with her beach vacation, and most likely won’t see Sunny again. Or will she? “I’m feeling good,” Danielle smiles. “I’m hoping to keep in touch with him and maybe go out sometime in the near future.” But Sunny hasn’t texted her back since that first night. She’s still going to make him a mix CD no matter what though!

Danielle is still easing into modern dating etiquette. Her friends mention a “three-day rule” to text, but Danielle wants more communication and less games. “I thought we had a connection so maybe he didn’t see the connection that I saw,” Danielle sadly reflects. “[But] the trip overall was a success. I learned a lot about myself, dating, and putting myself out there. But if I don’t hear from Sunny, I will be disappointed because I am ready to build a relationship and have my ‘happily ever after.'”

Molly: Storm Clouds Looming

Molly prepares for a photoshoot of her clothing brand, but can’t shake the feeling that Kelly may have a daughter he’s not telling her about. “You cannot recover from being lied to. I absolutely will not tolerate someone lying to me,” Molly states. “Kelly is by the far the greatest guy I’ve ever been with, but I want truth and light and love…At this point I’d rather be by myself than worry.”

Kelly returns to Atlanta to visit Molly again. She hopes during his trip she can confront him about the photos she saw online. Of course that means Molly first has to admit to Insta-stalking Kelly’s exes. “I was just looking around out of curiosity, and then the first thing that popped up was this picture,” Molly opens. “Are you absolutely positive that you might have been with somebody, that you might have possibly made a kid with somebody you didn’t know?”

Kelly is shocked. Molly shows him the photo in question and Kelly shrugs it off. “Holy s**t,” is all he can say. Guess we’ll have to find out more next week!

Previews

Next time, Colt discusses marriage with Vanessa on a road trip, Brittany tells Terence about her time with Justin, and Ed introduces Liz to Tiffany. “This is awkward. You are younger than me, that’s weird,” Tiffany comes out swinging. Meanwhile, Kelly is still reeling from the picture Molly found. “She doesn’t know the full details to that story,” Kelly defends himself. So what is the truth?!

Talk later, 90 Day fans!

90 Day: The Single Life, Sundays, Discovery+