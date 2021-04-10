’90 Day: The Single Life’ Sneak Peek: Debbie Johnson Gets a Dating Profile! (VIDEO)

Calling all Las Vegas bachelors: Debbie Johnson is now on the market!

The breakout 90 Day: The Single Lifestar is ready to re-enter the dating game with help from her son, Colt Johnson. While 90 Day fans are more than familiar with Colt’s love life — including his split from ex Larissa Dos Santos Lima, and tumultuous love triangle between Jess Caroline and Vanessa Guerra — spinoff The Single Life has also provided a glimpse into Debbie’s hopes for romance. As Debbie admitted on 90 Day Bares All, she was once a heartbreaker herself. She even allegedly had one-night stands with the Marlboro Man and was wooed by NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain!

So what is Debbie up to now? In an exclusive clip, above, Debbie asks for guidance from Colt and his girlfriend Vanessa to set up an online dating profile. “My husband passed away 12 years ago. We were married for 27 years, so it’s been a while since I’ve been on a date,” Debbie says with a laugh. “Colt kind of convinced me that I should go out and have a good time.”

Vanessa helps Debbie fill out the application, and urges the Uber driver to describe her dream man. “Good sense of humor,” she chimes in.

Debbie also notes that she “gets along very well” with Vanessa, unlike Colt’s other exes. “I think she’s a strong woman and good for him,” Debbie confesses. “Colt needs to keep that wandering eye…from wandering!”

So will Debbie be Single no more? We just hope she’s not catfished like any other 90 Day stars!

90 Day: The Single Life, Sundays, Discovery+