‘The Talk’ Returns: The Cohosts React to Sharon Osbourne’s Exit (VIDEO)

CBS’ daytime series The Talk returned for the first time since March, and a lot has changed in the weeks between then and now.

Following an on-air spat between Sharon Osbourne and the show’s other cohosts, things were shut down until the discord could be worked through. The disagreement was sparked during a conversation in which Osbourne supported her friend Piers Morgan despite the negative things he’d been saying in the press about Meghan Markle, which the other women believed was unfounded.

Things turned ugly, and following the broadcast, accusations of past racist behavior by Osbourne began to circulate, and ultimately led to her offscreen exit from the long-running show. It’s been nearly a month since the show broadcast a new episode, and The Talk finally returned Monday, April 12, with some interesting reactions and conversations surrounding the matter.

The installment opened with an introduction from Sheryl Underwood, who was primarily engaged in the spat with Osbourne prior to the show’s hiatus. She revealed that during the episode, the women would address their feelings about the situation candidly for viewers.

Dr. Donald E. Grant, an expert on diversity, equity and justice, helped moderate the conversation, asking Underwood about her initial feelings when she was engaged in the conversation with Osbourne that fateful day.

“I didn’t want to escalate things with Sharon because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend, but also I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn’t want to be perceived as the ‘angry Black woman.'”

Her main goal was to remain “calm and focused,” she shared in the conversation, which also featured her cohosts Elaine Welteroth, Amanda Kloots, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Check out their serious discussion, below.

The Talk, Weekdays, 2/1c, CBS