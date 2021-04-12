‘American Idol’ Top 16 Revealed: Watch 6 Must-See Performances (VIDEO)

American Idol is heating up as the show’s remaining contestants have been narrowed down from 24 to 16.

The competition continues Monday, April 12, when more cuts will leave a Top 12. But before then let’s look back at some of the best performances from the April 11 show. Making it through to the Top 16 are Alyssa Wray, Graham DeFranco, Grace Kinstler, Alanis Sophia, Willie Spence, Deshawn Goncalves, Wyatt Pike, Cassandra Coleman, Caleb Kennedy, Colkin Jamieson, Casey Bishop, Madison Watkins, Beane, Hunter Metts, Ava August, and Chayce Beckham.

While many of the hopefuls delivered showstopping moments, there were definitely a few that stood out from the crowd. Whether it was Willie Spence’s soulful rendition of Adele’s music or young rocker Casey Bishop’s flawless vocals, it was clear that judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan were impressed, along with the audience.

Before America’s overnight vote decides 10 of the contestants moving through to the Top 12, leaving the judges to choose the remaining two, we’re rounding up six of the best performance. Check them out below, and don’t miss American Idol on ABC.

Willie Spence Sings Adele’s ‘Set Fire to the Rain’

Casey Bishop Performs Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’

Grace Kinstler Sings Sia’s ‘Elastic Heart’

Cassandra Coleman Performs Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’

Madison Watkins Sings Sara Bareilles’ ‘Gravity’

Chayce Beckham Performs Bob Marley’s ‘Waiting in Vain’

