Fox Unveils ‘Last Man Standing’s One-Hour Series Finale Date

Last Man Standing is finally hanging up its hat after three seasons at Fox, and the Baxters are going out with a big one-hour special.

Fox has officially set a date for the comedy’s last installment, planning for a final farewell on Thursday, May 20. First debuting in 2011, Last Man Standing ran for six seasons on ABC before it was revived at Fox following a cancellation.

Despite the brief hiccup in production, the comedy has remained constant throughout the years, delivering laughs with its talented cast. The show’s main concept revolves around Mike Baxter (Tim Allen), a husband and father of three daughters who struggles to maintain a macho persona in a female-dominated home.

But it’s grown into so much more, as Mike’s daughters experience their own challenges as adults now, and he evaluates his role as a grandfather and proprietor of Outdoor Man. While few other details have been revealed regarding the show’s finale, we’re sure there will be a few tricks up the team’s sleeves for the one-hour episode.

Starring alongside Allen in the series are Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Krista Marie Yu, and Hector Elizondo. In the show’s April 8 episode, former series regular Kaitlyn Dever reprised her role as youngest Baxter daughter, Eve, and based on cast postings on social media, it seems like she could pop up in the final episode, but fans will have to tune in to find out.

Stay tuned for additional details.

Last Man Standing, Season 9, Thursdays, 9/8c, Fox