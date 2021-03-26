‘Last Man Standing’: Kaitlyn Dever’s Series Finale Return Revealed

Last Man Standing is preparing to take its final bow, but before it ends for good, fans will get to see one of the original Fox comedy’s series regulars a couple more times.

Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Eve, Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa’s (Nancy Travis) youngest daughter, was a regular for the first six seasons and has appeared on a recurring basis after that. She can be glimpsed during a virtual table read shared by Amanda Fuller (who plays Mike and Vanessa’s oldest daughter Kristin) on March 24 for the first day of work on the series finale.

The video, which also includes moments from around set, begins with a look at the cover page of the script of the finale — titled “Keep on Truckin'” — written by star and executive producer Allen and directed by Andy Cadiff. (It’ll be the only episode of Last Man Standing written by Allen.) Watch Fuller’s Instagram video below, plus check out more of the posts from the cast as they prepare to say goodbye.

Since exiting the series as a regular, Dever’s TV credits include Unbelievable and Monsterland. She will also star in the upcoming Dopesick for Hulu.

“We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with FOX, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye,” Allen said in a statement when it was announced the comedy would end with its ninth season. “I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

This will be the second time Last Man Standing comes to an end. ABC canceled the comedy after airing the first six seasons. Fox then saved it and Season 7 premiered in 2018.

It also stars Molly McCook as middle daughter Mandy Baxter-Anderson; Christoph Sanders as Mandy’s husband, Kyle Anderson; Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, Ryan Vogelson; Jonathan Adams as the Baxters’ neighbor and Mike’s co-worker, Chuck Larabee; Krista Marie Yu as foreign exchange student Jen; and Hector Elizondo as Mike’s longtime business partner and Vanessa’s step-father, Ed Alzate.

