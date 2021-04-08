‘Last Man Standing’: Mike Teaches Eve Some Tea Party Tips in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Last Man Standing‘s welcoming a familiar face back into the mix with Kaitlyn Dever returning as youngest Baxter daughter, Eve.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip, above, Eve worries about connecting with her nieces, but her parents Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) are there to guide her. “You wanna bond with children, you’ve got to get into their world,” Mike tells Eve plainly.

The episode, titled “The Two Nieces of Eve,” proves just how out of touch she is when it comes to kids.

“I don’t know what that means,” she complains. Mom Vanessa is there to clear things up as she informs Eve, “that means if you’re gonna play with them, you have to adjust to them.”

As Eve learns that connecting with her nieces means letting them take the lead, she worries about what time might mean. “What if they want to have a tea party?” Eve asks.

Mike gets really blunt with his answer, saying, “then you have a tea party.” And according to the Baxter patriarch, that means getting really imaginative with the scalding cup of tea. What happens next is a hilarious demonstration of such make-believe playtime.

The exaggerated proceedings lead to sideways glances from Vanessa and Eve. “Who are you?” Eve asks after watching the performance. Catch it for yourself in the sneak peek clip, above and don’t miss the latest episode.

Last Man Standing, Thursdays, 9/8c, Fox