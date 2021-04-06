Paul Pierce Let Go as ESPN Analyst for Racy Social Media Posts

ESPN has reportedly parted ways with Paul Pierce following some controversial social media activity on his Instagram Live.

The former Boston Celtics All-Star had been serving as an NBA analyst on ESPN programs including The Jump and NBA Countdown. Pierce was reportedly fired by ESPN, according to a report by theAssociated Press.

The news came shortly after Pierce posted a video from a poker game featuring various individuals, including minimally dressed dancers.

Pierce’s firing marks the end of a four-year collaboration since he began working for ESPN back in 2017. Since the news of Pierce’s firing, the athlete responded with cryptic messages on social media, tweeting, “Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree” alongside a video of himself laughing. He added another tweet shortly after, writing, “I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning.”

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufreepic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning 🤔🤔😳😃😃😃 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 6, 2021

The baller followed up with a more blunt address on his Instagram, thanking fans for their support, as well as thanking his “haters,” promising that he’s got “bigger and better things” coming.

Prior to his work as an analyst, Pierce had an illustrious 19-season career with NBA. Nominated for induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame with the Class of 2021, Pierce began and ended his career with the Celtics, making his debut with the team in 1998. He was named MVP of the 2008 NBA Finals with the Celtics. He moved around between seasons after he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013, played for Washington during 2014 and 2015. He also played for the Los Angeles Clippers before re-signing with the Celtics in 2017 so he could retire with the team.